सेक्स रैकेट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लापता थी बेटी, थाने में देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

सुनील कुमार सिंह, अमर उजाला, देवरिया, Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 05:02 PM IST
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवरिया के होटल में छापेमारी के दौरान पकड़े गए महिलाओं-पुरुषों से देर रात तक पुलिस-प्रशासन के अफसरों ने अलग-अलग पूछताछ की। इस दौरान किसी ने कोचिंग के बहाने तो कोई दवा लेने के लिए घर से निकलने की जानकारी दी। उनके पास से बैग, कॉपी-किताब व अन्य सामान भी मिले। थाने पर पहुंचे परिजन उनकी इस करतूत पर शर्मिंदा थे। उन्हें बार-बार कोस रहे थे। होटल से पकड़े गए ज्यादातर महिला-पुरुषों की उम्र 20 से 35 के बीच की ही रही। उनके पास बैग, पर्स व कापी-किताब भी मौजूद था। 
 
