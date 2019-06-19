सेक्स रैकेट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लापता थी बेटी, थाने में देखा तो पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

{"_id":"5d0a1d4f8ebc3e18554de6f0","slug":"brothel-racket-case-deoria-police-questioned","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0938\u0915 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से बाहर आती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला