नदियों, तालाबों और सरोवरों के किनारे पहुंचीं व्रती महिलाएं, अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगा तट पर छठ पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं एवं जुटी भीड़।।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए आस्था का रेला गंगा घाट और सरोवर के किनारे उमड़ पड़ा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छठ पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मौजूद पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दशाश्वमेघ घाट पर महिला अपने पुत्र के साथ अर्घ्य देती हुई ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दशास्वमेध घाट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्ध्य देने के लिए उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगा तट पर छठ पूजा को जुटी भीड़।।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घुटनों के बल चलकर घाट पर जाता श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छठ पर पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छठ पर पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छठ पर पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbd66308ebc3e01506f0c4d","slug":"chhath-pooja-today-womens-reached-the-banks-of-rivers-and-ponds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूजा करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला