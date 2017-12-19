बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोनू सूद को मिला 'पंजाब रत्न' अवार्ड, राजनीति में आने के सवाल पर कह गए बड़ी बात
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Sonu Sood Honoured With Punjab Ratan Award
{"_id":"5a3906c64f1c1bc1678c2717","slug":"sonu-sood-honoured-with-punjab-ratan-award","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928' \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:25 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सोनू सूद से जब राजनीति में आने के बारे में सवाल पूछा गया तो देखिए उन्होने क्या कहा...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a38c3174f1c1b001c8b9c10","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-two-thousand-years-old-city-in-old-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a377e0d4f1c1b6e468bb41c","slug":"himachal-election-2017-live-result-leaders-who-lose-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3819524f1c1b74698c2aa5","slug":"51-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-in-the-marriage-shagun-scheme","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0916\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0936\u0917\u0941\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 51 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!