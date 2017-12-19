बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक ऐसा करोड़पति जो लंगर लगाकर बना 'कंगाल', पर किसी को भूखा नहीं सोने देता
Meet langar baba, who has been feeding the poor for decades
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:35 AM IST
यह इंसान कैंसर से पीड़ित है और किसी समय करोड़पति था। 17 साल से लंगर लगा-लगाकर आज यह कंगाली के दौर से गुजर रहा है, लेकिन किसी को भूखा नहीं सोने देता।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
