शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Burning lamp at the confluence, offering to the Sun God

संगम पर जली दीपमालाएं, भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 01:18 AM IST
lockdown in prayagraj
1 of 5
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
प्रयागराज। ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर शुक्रवार को त्रिवेणी तट पर आस्था, भक्ति और विश्वास के संगम में हजारों लोगों ने डुबकी लगाई। इस दौरान सुख, समृद्धि और शांति की कामना से संगम तट पर पूजा की गई। कहीं रेती पर शिवलिंग बनाए गए तो कहीं अर्घ्य देने की होड़ मची रही। कोरोना से निजात के लिए मां गंगा का दुग्धाभिषेक कर संतों-भक्तों ने जयकारे भी लगाए। इस दिन लोगों ने व्रत रखकर लोक मंगल की कामना से भगवान विष्णु की सविधि पूजा की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
navratri navratri kab hai nav durga sangam vindhyachal vindhyachal to allahabad train vindhyachal mandir lalita devi temple allahabad alopi devi mandir allahabad uttar pradesh shaktipeeth bharat ke shakti peeth vaishno devi mandir दुर्गा सप्तशती durga chalisa kade dham shakti vikrami samvat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

बारिश ने फीकी कर दी आजाद पार्क की गुड मार्निंग, शाम को रही रौनक

6 जून 2020

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: मां ने इकलौते बेटे संग जहर खाकर दी जान, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस तो इस हाल में मिली लाशें

6 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
SGT University (Advertorial)

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
देहरादून में चंद्रग्रहण से पहले चांद
Dehradun

Chandra Grahan 2020: ग्रहण से पहले आसमान में कुछ ऐसा दिखा चांद, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

6 जून 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में भाई-बहन सहित पांच नए कोरोना संक्रमित

6 जून 2020

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
PUBG MOBILE (सांकेतिक)
Chandigarh

दो घंटे से ज्यादा पबजी नहीं खेल सकेंगे बच्चे, लेनी होगी माता-पिता की मंजूरी, केंद्र के पास पहुंचा प्रस्ताव

5 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

पर्यावरण दिवस पर प्रकृति ने दिया स्वच्छ हवा का तोहफा, सबसे कम दर्ज हुआ एक्यूआई

5 जून 2020

सड़क हादसे के बाद तहस नहस कार
Kanpur

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, कार पलटने से क्राइम ब्रांच इंस्पेक्टर और ससुर की मौत, चार घायल

5 जून 2020

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
SGT University (Advertorial)

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
विज्ञापन
Snowfall in Himachal peaks, heavy rain in Shimla, hailstorm damage to crops
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल की चोटियों पर बर्फबारी, शिमला में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान

5 जून 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

बचपन में कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

5 जून 2020

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
CM yogi
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: उत्तराखंड का बेटा कैसे बना यूपी का सीएम, पढ़ें योगी आदित्यनाथ से जुड़े रोचक किस्से

5 जून 2020

चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
Agra

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: प्रकृति का खूबसूरत आंगन है चंबल, यहां दुर्लभ जीव-जंतु करते हैं बसेरा

5 जून 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: लॉकडाउन में प्रकृति ने सहेजा पर्यावरण, अब बचाने की चुनौती

5 जून 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: संन्यासी बनने के बाद जब सीएम योगी पहुंचे थे अपने घर, भावुक होकर मां ने कही थी ये बात

5 जून 2020

अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

कहानी कश्मीर कीः जानिए, आखिर क्यों अलगाववादियों को अपनी संतानों के लिए नहीं सुहाती जन्नत की हवा?

5 जून 2020

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Gorakhpur

World Environment Day 2020: पर्यावरण संरक्षण का 'सबक' सिखा गया लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर की आबोहवा

5 जून 2020

सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: सीएम योगी ने इस वजह से छोड़ा था घर, मां ने सोचा नौकरी करने गए

5 जून 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके पिता। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: बिना बताए घर से गोरखपुर आ गए थे सीएम योगी, छह महीने बाद बहन ने ऐसे खोज निकाला था पता

5 जून 2020

Lunar Eclipse
Gorakhpur

Chandra Grahan 2020: चंद्रग्रहण के बाद इस उपाय से दूर होगी धन की समस्या, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

5 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस तरह से मनाया जा रहा है सीएम योगी का जन्मदिन, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

Vidyanidhi Sarvesh Tripathi
Gorakhpur

जम्मू में आतंकी साजिश नाकाम कर इस जवान ने बढ़ाया गोरखपुर का मान, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

Ritika Singh
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज की इस बेटी ने विश्व शांति संदेश देने में बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj
lockdown in prayagraj - फोटो : lockdown in prayagraj
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited