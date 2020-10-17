शहर चुनें
पीलीभीत हादसा: मेरी तो दुनिया उजड़ गई, मैं भी मर जाता तो अच्छा होता... कहते-कहते रो पड़ा आनंद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, पीलीभीत, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 09:09 PM IST
दर्दनाक हादसे में मां-बाप को खोने वाला आनंद
दर्दनाक हादसे में मां-बाप को खोने वाला आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरनपुर हादसे में लखनऊ के 16 वर्षीय छात्र आनंद ने अपने माता-पिता को गवां दिया। दोनों की एक साथ मौत ने आनंद को अंदर तक तोड़कर रख दिया। जब उससे हादसे के बारे में पूछा तो रोने लगा। उसे कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि उसके साथ ऐसा क्यों हो गया। चिल्लाकर बोला- हे भगवान, ये मुझे कैसी सजा दी है। 

 
दर्दनाक हादसे में मां-बाप को खोने वाला आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
