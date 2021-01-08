Badaun Rape Case: तंत्र-मंत्र के जाल में हैवानियत का शिकार हुई महिला, ग्रामीण बोले-इस वजह से अक्सर मंदिर जाती थी वो

{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंची राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Badaun Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff7dfb735af5d7117526352","slug":"badaun-gang-rape-case-news-woman-who-has-fallen-victim-to-tantra-mantra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Badaun Rape Case: \u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला