शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Badaun Gang Rape Case News woman who has fallen victim to Tantra-Mantra

Badaun Rape Case: तंत्र-मंत्र के जाल में हैवानियत का शिकार हुई महिला, ग्रामीण बोले-इस वजह से अक्सर मंदिर जाती थी वो

सौरभ सक्सेना, अमर उजाला, बदायूं, Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 09:59 AM IST
Badaun Rape Case
1 of 7
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के उघैती इलाके में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद महिला की हत्या के मामले में तंत्र-मंत्र का जाल भी बड़ी कारण हो सकता है। गांव वालों की बातों पर गौर करें तो आरोपी पुजारी तंत्र-मंत्र करने के साथ रुहानी बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए दवाएं भी देता था। महिला पूजा करने के लिए अक्सर मंदिर जाती थी तो उसके घर पुजारी भी कभी कभी आता था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bareilly budaun uttar pradesh gang rape sexual harassment crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Badaun Rape Case
Bareilly

बदायूं कांड में नया खुलासा, जब मंदिर की तरफ गई थी महिला तो साथ में था ये शख्स, पति की चुप्पी में छिपे हैं कई राज

8 जनवरी 2021

cremation ground accident news
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: सीमेंट में कितना मिलाया रेत, रुड़की लैब से सामने आएगा ठेकेदार का असली सच

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
अजीत सिंह।
Mau

हिस्ट्रीशीटर अजीत की हत्या के बाद पूर्वांचल में शुरू हो सकती है गैंगवॉर, बरामद असलहे दे रहे हैं सबूत  

8 जनवरी 2021

cremation ground accident news
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: जांच में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, गलियारे में होने चाहिए थे 18 पिलर लेकिन बनाए गए सिर्फ इतने...

8 जनवरी 2021

खरमास में जरूर करें यह काम, होती हैं असंख्य फल की प्राप्ति !
Astrology

खरमास में जरूर करें यह काम, होती हैं असंख्य फल की प्राप्ति !
सूर्य ग्रहण 2021।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कब लगेगा साल का पहला ग्रहण, क्या बरतनी होगी सावधानी?

8 जनवरी 2021

मुरादनगर श्मशान घाट हादसा
Ghaziabad

श्मशान घाट हादसा: ठेकेदार अजय त्यागी पर चला सरकारी 'चाबुक', 2015 से 2020 तक इन फर्मों की खंगाली जाएगी कुंडली

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंची राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्य
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंची राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
पीड़िता के घर बाहर लगी पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Badaun Rape Case
Badaun Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं
इसी कोठरी में है कुआं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X