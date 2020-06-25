शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   ATS gets some shocking revelations from FB account of Inamul Haq in connection with terrorists

बरेली: इनामुल के नए फेसबुक एकाउंट से हुए कई खुलासे, आतंकी मूसा के मिशन को अंजाम देने की थी योजना

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली, Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 01:13 PM IST
इनामुल हक
इनामुल हक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंसार गजवतुल हिंद के अपने आकाओं के इशारे पर बरेली का इनामुल ‘शरीयत या शहादत’ जैसे खतरनाक मिशन पर काम कर रहा था। एटीएस को प्रमाण मिले हैं कि वह लगातार मुस्लिम युवाओं के बीच अपने संपर्क बढ़ाकर उन्हें कट्टर बनाने के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर और पाकिस्तान में बैठकर चलाए जा रहे व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में शामिल करा रहा था। 

 
इनामुल हक
इनामुल हक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
