Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   police encounter in azamgarh one criminal injured arrested

आजमगढ़: पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा इनामी बदमाश, पैर में गोली लगने से हुआ घायल

geetarjun gautam
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, आजमगढ़ Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 12:15 PM IST
पुलिस ने पकड़ा बदमाश।
पुलिस ने पकड़ा बदमाश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ जिले में सोमवार देर रात पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस दौरान बदमाश के एक पैर में भी गोली लगी है। गिरफ्तार बदमाश 25000 का इनामी है। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
city & states azamgarh varanasi uttar pradesh आजमगढ़ फायरिंग आजमगढ़ मुठभेड़ मुठभेड़ encounter police encounter

