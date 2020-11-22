प्रतापगढ़ हादसा: बहनों की डोली उठने से पहले दुनिया से विदा हो गया बबलू, नियति ने घोंट दिया सुनीता के अरमानों...

{"_id":"5fb9d5e438158619302b561a","slug":"uttar-pradesh-pratapgarh-accident-news-bablu-leaves-from-world-before-sisters-get-married","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092c\u0932\u0942, \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
road accident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साथ 14 लाशें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक साथ 14 लाशें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक में घुसी बोलेरो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतापगढ़ में सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला