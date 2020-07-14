शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Prayagraj: Record rains in Sawan, roads, streets are full, water enters houses

प्रयागराजः सावन में रिकॉर्ड बारिश, सड़कें, गलियां लबालब, घरों में घुसा पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 10:27 PM IST
prayagraj news: प्रयागराज में सिविला लाइन थाने के बगल क्षेत्राधिकारी दरफ्तर में घुसा पानी।
1 of 10
prayagraj news: प्रयागराज में सिविला लाइन थाने के बगल क्षेत्राधिकारी दरफ्तर में घुसा पानी। - फोटो : prayagraj
सावन के महीने में मंगलवार की भोर में झमाझम बारिश हुई। साढ़े तीन घंटे में रिकार्ड 114.4 मिली बरसात हुई। सुबह जब लोग उठे तो हर तरफ पानी ही पानी भरा दिखा। आलम यह रहा कि दोपहर तक शहर की कई सड़कों पर जलभराव की स्थिति रही।
monsoon prayagraj news prayagraj heavy rain heavy rain in prayagraj

prayagraj news: प्रयागराज में सिविला लाइन थाने के बगल क्षेत्राधिकारी दरफ्तर में घुसा पानी।
prayagraj news
prayagraj news
prayagraj news: प्रयागराज में भारी बारिश से सड़कें और गलियां लबालब हो गईं।
prayagraj news: प्रयागराज में भारी बारिश से सड़कों पर पानी भर गया।
prayagraj news
prayagraj news: शहर में झमाझम बारिश होने से सड़कें गलियां जलमग्न हो गई हैं।
prayagraj news: शहर में झमाझम बारिश होने से सड़कें गलियां जलमग्न हो गई हैं।
prayagraj news: शहर में झमाझम बारिश होने से सड़कें गलियां जलमग्न हो गई हैं।
prayagraj news: शहर में झमाझम बारिश होने से सड़कें गलियां जलमग्न हो गई हैं।
