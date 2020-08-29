शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Prayagraj News: Ganges reached the gate of big Hanuman, water entered in the cachet

Prayagraj News: बड़े हनुमान मंदिर के  द्वार पर पहुंचीं गंगा, कछार में घुसा पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 12:18 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
स्नान घाटों समेत आरती स्थलों के डूबने के बाद शुक्रवार की शाम गंगा-यमुना के तटवर्ती इलाकों में हड़कंप मच गया। कछारी इलाके बाढ़ के पानी से घिरने लगे हैं। गंगा बड़े हनुमान के द्वार तक पहुंच गईं। इसी के साथ कछारी इलाके की बस्तियों से लोग गृहस्थी समेट कर सुरक्षित स्थानों पर जाने लगे हैं। नगवासुकि से पचासों परिवारों ने परेड में शरण ले ली।  
 
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: गंगा-यमुना में उफान, चार स्लूज गेट बंद

28 अगस्त 2020

