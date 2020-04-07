शहर चुनें

पान मसाला और सिगरेट के लिए तोड़ रहे लॉकडाउन, सड़क पर घूम रहे आधे लोग ढूंढ रहे नशे का सामान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 08:17 PM IST
नशे के लिए लोगों को कोरोना महामारी की भयावहता का भी ख्याल नहीं है। लोग पान मसाला और सिगरेट के लिए लॉक डाउन तोड़ रहे हैं। सड़क पर निकले आधे लोग दवा के बहाने पान मसाला खोज रहे हैं। दोगुना दाम देने पर भी लोगों को नशे के ये सामान नहीं मिल रहे हैं। ब्रांड गायब है, लेकिन जो भी उपलब्ध है उसकी मनमानी कीमत वसूली जा रही है। 
