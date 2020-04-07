पान मसाला और सिगरेट के लिए तोड़ रहे लॉकडाउन, सड़क पर घूम रहे आधे लोग ढूंढ रहे नशे का सामान

{"_id":"5e8c927d8ebc3e7747481145","slug":"lockdowns-breaking-for-pan-masala-and-cigarettes-half-the-people-roaming-the-street-looking-for-drugs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पान मसाला
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e8c927d8ebc3e7747481145","slug":"lockdowns-breaking-for-pan-masala-and-cigarettes-half-the-people-roaming-the-street-looking-for-drugs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पान मसाला
- फोटो : prayagraj
{"_id":"5e8c927d8ebc3e7747481145","slug":"lockdowns-breaking-for-pan-masala-and-cigarettes-half-the-people-roaming-the-street-looking-for-drugs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिगरेट की दुकान
- फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर