In Prayagraj, Morari Bapu confessed to the knowledge roots of Akshaya vat

प्रयागराज में अक्षय वट की ज्ञानरूपी जड़ों में मोरारी बापू ने किया जालभिषेक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 01:46 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
संत मोरारी बापू शुक्रवार की शाम तीर्थराज की तपोभूमि को नमन किया। अक्षयवट की ज्ञानरूपी जड़ों में जलाभिषेक और मानस पोथी अर्पण के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि ऋषि-मुनियों की यह यज्ञभूमि हमेशा से ज्ञान-अनुसंधान की साक्षी रही है।
prayagraj prayagraj news akshayavat allahabad magh mela

