शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Declared Mahamandaleshwar of Veena Kinnar Arena of Gujarat

प्रयागराजः गुजरात की वीणा किन्नर अखाड़े की महामंडलेश्वर घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 12:29 AM IST
kinnar akhada
1 of 3
kinnar akhada - फोटो : प्रयागराज
मौनी अमावस्या पर शुक्रवार को शुभ मुहूर्त में गुजरात की किन्नर वीणा कुंवर को किन्नर अखाड़े का महामंडलेश्वर घोषित किया गया। अखाड़े के आचार्य महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी लक्ष्मी नारायण त्रिपाठी ने अन्य पीठाधीश्वरों व महंतों की मौजूदगी में यह घोषणा की। माघ मेले में उन्होंने पांच महामंडलेश्वर, एक दर्जन पीठाधीश्वर व महंत बनाने की जानकारी दी। बताया कि किन्नर वीणा समेत अन्य सभी महामंडलेश्वरों का पट्टाभिषेक हरिद्वार कुंभ में किया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
kinnar akhada kinnar akhara lakshmi narayan kinnar akhada allahabad prayagraj news magh mela mauni amavasya 2020
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः एक करोड़ के स्नान का दावा, रेल टिकट बिके महज 67 हजार 

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

शंकराचार्य समेत महामंडलेश्वरों-पीठाधीश्वरों ने लगाई डुबकी

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

मौनी अमावस्या का सैलाब, ट्रेनें और बसें रहीं फुल

25 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

एहू हाथे झोरा, ओहू हाथे झोरा, अ कान्हीं पर बोरी, कपारे पर बोरा

25 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
सोने-चांदी के झूले में विराजमान ठा. राधारमन फाइल फोटो
Agra

साल में दो बार खुलता है शाहजी मंदिर, वंसती पोशाक धारण कर भक्तों को दर्शन देंगे श्रीराधा-रमणलाल

25 जनवरी 2020

गंगाजल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास घरों में हर वक्त होगी 'गंगाजल' की आपूर्ति, स्मार्ट मीटर से आएगा बिल

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Heavy traffic jam in dehradun Police Force and DIG Arun mohan Joshi control Condition on road
Dehradun

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था भांपने खुद मैदान में उतरे डीआईजी, सड़कें 'जाम' देख पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, तस्वीरें...

24 जनवरी 2020

सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत का आज सामाजिक समरसता प्रबोधन व मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान के लिए राप्नी नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

RSS का प्रांतीय सम्मेलन, मौनी अमावस्या पर स्नान को उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
मौनी अमावस्या पर राजघाट राप्ती नदी के घाट पर स्नान ध्यान करते श्रद्धालु।
Basti

मौनी अमावस्या: हर घाट पर उमड़ी 'प्रयागराज' जैसी भीड़, राप्ती नदी पर कुछ ऐसा रहा नजारा

24 जनवरी 2020

mauni amavasya 2020 in prayagraj
Prayagraj

संगम पर डुबकी के लिए आस्थावानों का महाकुंभ, हेलीकॉप्टर से हुई पुष्पवर्षा

24 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
एमबीबीएस की लापता छात्रा अमृता की खोजबीन के दौरान गंगा बैराज पहुंचे मेडिकल छात्र-छात्राएं
Kanpur

जीएसवीएम की एमबीबीएस छात्रा 24 घंटे से लापता, गंगा बैराज पहुंच सैकड़ों मेडिकल छात्रों ने काटा हंगामा

24 जनवरी 2020

संगम में लोगों ने लगाई डुबकी
Prayagraj

तस्वीरें: मौनी अमावस्या पर संगम में एक करोड़ लोगों ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, दिखा अद्भुत नजारा

24 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ पड़ा शहर
Kanpur

नम आंखों से दी गई 19 साल के शहीद हरिओम को अंतिम विदाई, एक झलक देखने के लिए उमड़ा लोगों का हुजूम

24 जनवरी 2020

शहीद को नम आंखों से दी गई विदाई
Uttar Pradesh

शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ सैनिक ने सौंपा तिरंगा तो कंपकंपाते हाथों से चूमा फिर फफक कर रो पड़े पिता

24 जनवरी 2020

शिमला में महिलाओं ने बनाई मानव श्रृंखला
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: 1500 महिलाओं ने मानव श्रृंखला बना दिया बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ का संदेश

24 जनवरी 2020

People worship in Ayodhya om Mauni Amavasya.
Lucknow

मौनी अमावस्या पर रामनगरी में उमड़ा श्रद्घालुओं का हुजूम, देर शाम तक चला दर्शन-पूजन का सिलसिला

24 जनवरी 2020

रिमांउट डिपो में सेना दिवस व गणतंत्र दिवस पर करतब दिखते घुड़सवार
Meerut

72वें सेना दिवस पर अद्भुत प्रस्तुति देख झूम उठा हर किसी का दिल, यकीं नहीं तो देखें तस्वीरें

24 जनवरी 2020

ट्रैफिक जाम
Dehradun

रुड़की: भाजपा अध्यक्ष के स्वागत ने कराई फजीहत, चारों तरफ लगा जाम, बीच में फंसी एंबुलेंस, तस्वीरें...

24 जनवरी 2020

एएसपी मनीषा सिंह
Agra

एएसपी मनीषा सिंह ने छात्राओं को समझाया 'अपराजिता' का मतलब, दिए सुरक्षा के मंत्र

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar writes convict mukesh family he will be hanged on 1 February come meet him
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः तिहाड़ ने लिखा खत- मुकेश को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, चाहो तो आकर मिल लो

24 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
Kanpur

विदेश भागने की फिराक में आतंकी डॉ. बम का साथी कयूम, एसटीएफ व एटीएस को मिले इनपुट, एयरपोर्ट पर अलर्ट

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर में जोरों पर हैं 26 जनवरी की तैयारियां, जोश और जुनून को दर्शाती तस्वीरें, कई खास बातें

24 जनवरी 2020

kinnar akhada
kinnar akhada - फोटो : प्रयागराज
kinnar akhada
kinnar akhada - फोटो : प्रयागराज
kinnar akhada
kinnar akhada - फोटो : प्रयागराज
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रिलीज हुई 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी', डांस के दीवानों ने फिल्म को बताया ब्लॉकबस्टर

वरुण धवन और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को दर्शकों की तरफ से काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है।

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 8:10

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : 'कुमाऊं रेजिमेंट' का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे कैप्टन राहुल कटारिया, देखिए खास बातचीत

24 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:06

25 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

24 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:07

फिल्म ‘पंगा’ पर पब्लिक रिव्यू, फिल्म को मिल रहा पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स

24 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 6:39

परमवीर चक्र विजेता योगेंद्र कुमार यादव ने कारगिल युद्ध को बताया युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणाश्रोत

24 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited