सीबीएसई ने परीक्षार्थियों को बताया कैसे खेलें होली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 11:19 PM IST
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
होली के बाद 12 मार्च को सीबीएसई दसवीं की गणित की परीक्षा है। साथ ही इन दिनों परीक्षार्थियों एवं अभिभावकों में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर डर का माहौल है। इसके लिए सीबीएसई ने परीक्षार्थियों के लिए सुरक्षित होली खेलने के लिए कुछ सुझाव दिए हैं। साथ ही सीबीएसई ने कहा है कि छात्रों को कोरोना से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।

परीक्षार्थी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी साफ-सफाई के मानकों का पालन करते हुए अपने को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं। सीबीएसई सचिव अनुराग त्रिपाठी की ओर से परीक्षार्थियों को महत्वपूर्ण सुझाव दिए गए हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

