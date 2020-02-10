शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   bjp mla seating the floor spport of school manager

एआरटीओ पर हमले का आरोपी स्कूल प्रबंधक गिरफ्तार, आक्रोशित भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों संग घेरा थाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 03:46 PM IST
prayagraj news
1 of 4
prayagraj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झूंसी में एआरटीओ टीम पर हमले के आरोपी स्कूल प्रबंधक की गिरफ्तारी के बाद जमकर हंगामा हुआ। पुलिस पर इकतरफा कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाकर फूलपुर के भाजपा विधायक प्रवीण सिंह पटेल व पूर्व सांसद नागेंद्र सिंह पटेल ने सैकड़ों समर्थकोें संग पहले थाना घेरा, फिर वाराणसी हाईवे जाम कर दिया। स्कूल प्रबंधक के बेटे की तहरीर पर देर रात को एआरटीओ सुरेश मौर्य समेत दो नामजद और अज्ञात के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज किया गया। सोमवार को पुलिस ने स्कूल प्रबंधक को जेल भेज दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
allahabad news allahabad pryagraj news pradarshan jhunsi arto mla mla praveen patel bjp mla praveen patel
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

एआरटीओ पर हमले का आरोपी स्कूल प्रबंधक गिरफ्तार, आक्रोशित भाजपा विधायक ने समर्थकों संग घेरा थाना

10 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार के बाद DVN कॉलेज में गोष्ठी में शामिल हुए मुख्यमंत्री योगी, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बरात
Kanpur

जयमाल की रस्म के बाद अचानक भड़क उठी दुल्हन, फेरों के समय बोली मर जाऊंगी पर इससे शादी नहीं करूंगी

10 फरवरी 2020

भारत दर्शन पर निकला रमन
Chandigarh

देखिए एक शख्स, जिसने 64 दिन में 64 हजार रुपये खर्च करके नाप डाला देश, बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
साहित्यकार गिरिराज किशोर की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

डॉ. गिरिराज ने दिया था बयान, आखिर देश के मुस्लिम पाकिस्तान क्यों जाएं, वहां कोई धर्मशाला है क्या?

10 फरवरी 2020

आरुषि त्रिपाठी, अनावी, जागृति
Lucknow

जुनून ने तलाशी लेखन की नई डगर, सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर से बन गई फैशन ब्लॉगर

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एंबुलेंस
Agra

अंधेरगर्दी: खटारा वैन पर लगाई नीली बत्ती और बना ली एंबुलेंस, अधिकारी बेखबर

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी सेवक के अखिलेश यादव ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को अपनी बेटी की शादी में आने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी को बेटी की शादी का आमंत्रण पत्र देकर अखिलेश यादव बोले- 25 वर्ष से भाजपाई हूं

10 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सैन्य व असैन्य क्षेत्र में खुलेंगे तरक्की के द्वार, देसी स्टार्टअप को मिला विदेशी कंपनियों का साथ

10 फरवरी 2020

A temple priest Amarnath Tiwari murdered in Bakshi ka Talab in Lucknow.
Lucknow

धारदार हथियार से मंदिर के पुजारी की गला काटकर हत्या, कुटिया का दरवाजा खोला तो दिखे डराने वाले दृश्य

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
दिग्विजयनाथ एलटी प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय में आयोजित संगोष्ठी में सीएम को सुनती छात्राएं।
Gorakhpur

यूपी में 70 फीसदी प्रशिक्षित स्नातक फेल, ये चिंतनीय, शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुधारें कॉलेज: सीएम योगी

10 फरवरी 2020

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में बृहद रोजगार मेला एवं नियुक्ति पत्र वितरण समारोह में लाभार्थीयों को नियुक्ति पत्र प्रदान करते सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की मौजूदगी में गोरखपुर में बटीं नौकरियां, हजारों युवाओं को 20-20 हजार की जॉब

10 फरवरी 2020

Wild Elephant killed Farmers Brutally In Udham Singh nagar, Photos
Dehradun

जंगली हाथी ने किसान को सूंड में उठाकर कई बार पटका, तड़प-तड़प कर हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

10 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को फांसी देते वक्त क्यों होती हैं इशारों में बातें, रुमाल का लेते हैं सहारा

10 फरवरी 2020

नेहा और शुभम की प्रेम कहानी
Jammu

लव आज कलः उसने कहा मैं वैसा नहीं हूं जैसा समझ रही हो, फिर कुछ यूं हुआ 'आई लव यू टू'

10 फरवरी 2020

keshav prasad maurya
Prayagraj

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने किए रामेश्वरम के दर्शन, एपीजे कलाम के परिजनों से भी मिले

10 फरवरी 2020

हादसे में घायल लोग
Meerut

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदली में खुशियां, एक परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत, शादी समारोह से लौट रहे थे घर

10 फरवरी 2020

बाएं दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल, दाएं यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

दिल्ली सरकार की राह पर सीएम योगी, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक की तर्ज पर यूपी में ये मुफ्त स्वास्थ्य योजना शुरू

10 फरवरी 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में होली
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में रसिया गायन के साथ उड़ा अबीर-गुलाल, झांझ मजीरा पर झूमे श्रद्घालु

10 फरवरी 2020

हिमाचली परिधानों में कैटवॉक करते मॉडल
Himachal Pradesh

सूरजकुंड मेले में युवाओं ने हिमाचली परिधानों में किया कैटवॉक, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार में पुलिस की शिकायतें सुन अधिकारियों पर भड़के योगी, बोले-थानों में इंसाफ क्यों नहीं?

10 फरवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीमा पर बसे इस इलाके में अलर्ट जारी, लोगों को घरों में रहने के निर्देश

10 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

काम्या पंजाबी की मेहंदी की रस्म पूरी, हाथों में लिखवाया होने वाले पति का नाम

एक्ट्रेस काम्या पंजाबी शलभ डांग के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंध रहीं हैं। रविवार को काम्या की मेहंदी की रस्म हुई।

10 फरवरी 2020

ब्रैड पिट 3:09

OSCAR 2020: हॉलीवुड एक्टर ब्रैड पिट को 'वन्स अपॉन अ टाइम इन हॉलीवुड' के लिए मिला पहली बार ऑस्कर

10 फरवरी 2020

गार्गी कॉलेज 3:15

दिल्ली के गार्गी कॉलेज में छेड़छाड़ पर बवाल,छात्राएं धरने पर तो महिला आयोग टीम पहुंची कॉलेज

10 फरवरी 2020

एसी एसटी एक्ट 2:43

दो साल बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा अपना ही फैसला, SC-ST एक्ट पर केंद्र सरकार के संशोधन को मंजूरी

10 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:24

ऑस्कर का असली नाम है कुछ और, शायद आपको भी नहीं होगा पता

10 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited