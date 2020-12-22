शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   hathras rape case news victim had relationship with accused Sandeep There was often talk in both This was revealed in CBI charge sheet

हाथरस कांड: पीड़िता के संदीप से थे रिश्ते, दोनों में अक्सर होती थी बात, सीबीआई के आरोप पत्र में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 12:08 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 8
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस कांड में सीबीआई ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ न्यायालय में दाखिल किए गए आरोप पत्र में अलीगढ़ के जेएन मेडिकल कॉलेज मेंबिटिया के आखिरी बयान को मुख्य आधार माना गया है। बयान में चारों आरोपियों संदीप, रामू, रवि व लवकुश पर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने और हत्या का प्रयास करने की बात कही गई थी। सूत्रों की माने तो सीबीआई के आरोप पत्र में कई और अहम तथ्य सामने आए हैं। इसमें यह भी उजागर हुआ है कि मृतका के संदीप के साथ रिश्ते थे। दोनों में फोन पर बात होती थी। हालांकि, बिटिया के परिजनों ने इससे इनकार किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हाथरस केस
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: चारों आरोपियों के घर रहा मातम जैसा माहौल, मीडियाकर्मियों पर भड़के परिजन

20 दिसंबर 2020

दुनिया से जुड़ेगा पंजाब का 'मिनी श्रीलंका'।
Chandigarh

दुनिया से जुड़ेगा पंजाब का 'मिनी श्रीलंका', आजादी के बाद 20 गांवों को सरकार ने दिया ये खास तोहफा

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee 5 Expiry date

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
prayagraj
Prayagraj

पुलिस पर उत्पीड़न के विरोध में वकीलों ने लगाया जाम, दो घंटे यातायात बाधित

22 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Taj Mahal: सैलानियों और पर्यटन उद्योग के लिए राहत की खबर, 'टिकट व्यवस्था' में हुआ बदलाव

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X