हाथरस: अब गांव में नहीं रहना चाहते हैं बिटिया के परिजन, वहां के माहौल में सताती है बेटी की याद

{"_id":"5fe05d58e08a2c051c3d85f8","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-deceased-dont-want-to-live-in-village-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0905\u092c \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe05d58e08a2c051c3d85f8","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-deceased-dont-want-to-live-in-village-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0905\u092c \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe05d58e08a2c051c3d85f8","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-deceased-dont-want-to-live-in-village-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0905\u092c \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में सीआरपीएफ की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe05d58e08a2c051c3d85f8","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-deceased-dont-want-to-live-in-village-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0905\u092c \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों के घर सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe05d58e08a2c051c3d85f8","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-in-hindi-parents-of-deceased-dont-want-to-live-in-village-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938: \u0905\u092c \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते पीड़िता के परिवार एवं रिश्तेदार
- फोटो : PTI