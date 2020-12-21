शहर चुनें
हाथरस: अब गांव में नहीं रहना चाहते हैं बिटिया के परिजन, वहां के माहौल में सताती है बेटी की याद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 02:08 PM IST
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ
1 of 5
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस की बिटिया के परिजनों का कहना है कि वह अपने केस की सुनवाई दिल्ली में कराना चाहते हैं, ताकि वह गांव छोड़कर दिल्ली चले जाएं। बिटिया के पिता का कहना है कि सीबीआई की कार्रवाई से अब न्याय की आस बढ़ गई है। अब हमारी बिटिया के साथ हुई घटना में हमें इंसाफ मिल सकता है। 

 
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ
बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान
बिटिया के घर सीआरपीएफ के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में सीआरपीएफ की टीम
गांव में सीआरपीएफ की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों के घर सीबीआई की टीम
आरोपियों के घर सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते पीड़िता के परिवार एवं रिश्तेदार
विलाप करते पीड़िता के परिवार एवं रिश्तेदार - फोटो : PTI
