हाथरस कांड: आरोपियों के परिजन बोले- हमें नहीं मालूम कि कहां हैं हमारे बच्चे, कोई संपर्क नहीं हुआ

{"_id":"5fc894a349393060f67a41d9","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-parents-of-accused-says-we-do-know-whereabouts-of-our-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड की जांच करने पहुंची सीबीआई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc894a349393060f67a41d9","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-parents-of-accused-says-we-do-know-whereabouts-of-our-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc894a349393060f67a41d9","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-parents-of-accused-says-we-do-know-whereabouts-of-our-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथरस कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc894a349393060f67a41d9","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-parents-of-accused-says-we-do-know-whereabouts-of-our-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर के बाहर तैनात सीआरपीएफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc894a349393060f67a41d9","slug":"hathras-kand-latest-update-parents-of-accused-says-we-do-know-whereabouts-of-our-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0942\u092e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों के घर सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला