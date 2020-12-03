शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: आरोपियों के परिजन बोले- हमें नहीं मालूम कि कहां हैं हमारे बच्चे, कोई संपर्क नहीं हुआ

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, हाथरस, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 01:06 PM IST
हाथरस कांड की जांच करने पहुंची सीबीआई
हाथरस कांड की जांच करने पहुंची सीबीआई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस में बिटिया के परिजनों की सुरक्षा में बुधवार को भी सीआरपीएफ तैनात रही। सीबीआई की एक टीम आरोपियों को लेकर गांधीनगर (गुजरात) गई है और अभी तक नहीं लौटी है। वहां उन्होंने आरोपियों के पॉलीग्राफी और अन्य टेस्ट कराए हैं। 

 
