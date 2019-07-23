शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Young man climbed to the tower in collectorate campus Agra

आगरा: कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, मांग पूरी न होने पर कूदने की धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 11:06 AM IST
इसी टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
1 of 5
इसी टावर पर चढ़ा युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में मंगलवार की सुबह एक युवक ने ऐसा कदम उठा लिया, जिससे वहां हड़कंप मच गया। युवक टावर पर चढ़ गया और कूदने की धमकी देने लगा। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। दमकल कर्मियों को भी बुला लिया गया है। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए आखिर युवक ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
young man contractual worker mental hospital agra man climbed the tower
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मेनका गांधी
Delhi NCR

वरुण की शादी में मेनका गांधी ने पहनी थी जवाहरलाल नेहरू की बुनी हुई साड़ी, फोटो शेयर कर किया डिलीट

23 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित का पार्थिव शरीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण मुक्त दिल्ली का सपना संजोने वाली शीला दीक्षित की ये थी अंतिम इच्छा, जिसे बेटे ने किया पूरा

22 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
रितू जायसवाल
Bihar

मुखिया बनने के बाद आईएएस की पत्नी ने बदली पूरे गांव की तस्वीर, मिले कई पुरस्कार

21 जुलाई 2019

हापुड़ में सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सड़क पर बिखरी लाशें देख मच गया कोहराम, शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक)
Kanpur

बीवी की मौत देख पति ने घोंट दिया डेढ़ साल के बेटे का गला फिर खुद लगाई फांसी, 3 दिन बाद मिलीं लाशें

23 जुलाई 2019

गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी
Chandigarh

कभी 250 रुपये में खेलता था मैच, 140 से ऊपर की स्पीड, टीम इंडिया में शामिल हुआ घातक गेंदबाज

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

apple Gardens and bridge ruined in flood in kinnaur himachal
Shimla

नाले में अचानक बाढ़ आने से सेब के बगीचे तबाह, पुल क्षतिग्रस्त, कई मकानों को खाली करने के आदेश

23 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पीसी चाको की वो चिट्ठी, जिससे टूट गया था शीला दीक्षित का मनोबल?

21 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
विज्ञापन
सेना भर्ती पिथौरागढ़
Dehradun

बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए सेना में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा मौका, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें सभी जरूरी जानकारी

23 जुलाई 2019

विदिशा बालियान
Meerut

यूपी: मुजफ्फरनगर की विदिशा ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीता 'मिस वर्ल्ड डेफ 2019' का खिताब

23 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

15 साल की उम्र में प्रधानमंत्री से मिलने पहुंची थीं शीला दीक्षित, बस में मिला था शादी का प्रपोजल

20 जुलाई 2019

13 cobra snake seen together in a shop man broke floor of shop
Dehradun

नागिन के डर से दुकानदार ने तोड़ डाला दुकान का फर्श, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा माजरा...

21 जुलाई 2019

वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ. चंद्रमोहन किश्तवाल
Dehradun

Chandrayaan-2: भारत के 'मून मिशन' में नैनीताल के ‘चंद्र’ का बड़ा हाथ, मंगल मिशन में भी थे साथ

23 जुलाई 2019

african arrested
Delhi NCR

यूपी की इस जेल के लिए सिरदर्द बने 30 विदेशी नागरिक, खाने को मांग रहे चिकन-मटन

22 जुलाई 2019

वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
Delhi NCR

कंधा टकराने पर हुए विवाद में नाबालिग को चाकू घोंपा, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई घटना

22 जुलाई 2019

Money transferred in Sakshi mishra and ajitesh kumar bank account
Delhi NCR

साक्षी अजितेश के बैंक खातों में पहुंची इतनी रकम, पुलिस बोली-आम बात, बरेली न आएं, जान को खतरा

19 जुलाई 2019

मांगेराम गर्ग
Delhi NCR

रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को पानी पिलाते थे मांगेराम गर्ग, दिल्ली में कराई थी छठ पूजा शुरू

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

पंजाब की बेटी, यूपी की बहू और दिल्ली की धाकड़ नेता, कुछ ऐसी थीं शीला दीक्षित, अनसुने किस्से

20 जुलाई 2019

स्केटिंग कर प्रयागराज से वाराणसी जाता दीपक
Varanasi

काशी पहुंचा एक अनोखा शिव भक्त, स्केटिंग करते हुए तय की 125 किलोमीटर की दूरी

22 जुलाई 2019

सावन के पहले सोमवार पर दिल्ली के गौरी-शंकर मंदिर में पूजन को उमड़े श्रद्धालु
Delhi NCR

सावन 2019 का हर सोमवार है बेहद खास, पहले में बन रहे तीन विशेष योग, ऐसे करें पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी को भगा शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले वापस लौटे, घर पर इतनी पुलिस तैनात

21 जुलाई 2019

जोगिनडेरा गांव जहां सालों से बसे हैं सपेरे
Kanpur

अफसरों की अनदेखी यूपी के जोगिनडेरा को बना सकती हैं दूसरा सोनभद्र, जमीन को लेकर खूनी संघर्ष के हालात

23 जुलाई 2019

इसी टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
इसी टावर पर चढ़ा युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
टावर पर चढ़ा युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ी
मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर अफसर व अन्य लोग
मौके पर अफसर व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कश्मीर मामले को लेकर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के बयान पर भारत ने जताई आपत्ति, ट्वीट कर कहा तीसरे पक्ष की जरूरत नहीं

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के उस बयान पर भारत ने आपत्ति जाहिर की है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी कश्मीर मामले पर उनसे मध्यस्थता करने को कहा है। ट्रंप के इस बयान की चारों तरफ आलोचना हो रही है।

23 जुलाई 2019

चांद 2:33

ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया, जानिए चांद से जुड़ी रोचक बड़ी बातें

22 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 1:06

5 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद हिमा दास ने देश की जनता के सामने रखी ये मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर मंदिर 3:04

कानपुर का आनंदेश्वर मंदिर है खास, यहां साक्षात दर्शन देते हैं भोलेनाथ !

22 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 4:39

चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग, पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्चिंग को देखा लाइव

22 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited