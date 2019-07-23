आगरा: कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, मांग पूरी न होने पर कूदने की धमकी

{"_id":"5d369a2f8ebc3e6cc768a4bf","slug":"young-man-climbed-to-the-tower-in-collectorate-campus-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d369a2f8ebc3e6cc768a4bf","slug":"young-man-climbed-to-the-tower-in-collectorate-campus-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टावर पर चढ़ा युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d369a2f8ebc3e6cc768a4bf","slug":"young-man-climbed-to-the-tower-in-collectorate-campus-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d369a2f8ebc3e6cc768a4bf","slug":"young-man-climbed-to-the-tower-in-collectorate-campus-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d369a2f8ebc3e6cc768a4bf","slug":"young-man-climbed-to-the-tower-in-collectorate-campus-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e: \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर अफसर व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला