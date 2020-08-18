शहर चुनें
राधाष्टमी महोत्सव पर छाएगा बरसाना में उल्लास, लाडली जी के दर्शन नहीं कर पाएंगे भक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 12:03 AM IST
बरसाना स्थित राधारानी मंदिर
बरसाना स्थित राधारानी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के बाद अब बरसाना में राधारानी का जन्मोत्सव मनाने की तैयारी चल रही है। इस बार 25 और 26 अगस्त को राधाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए बरसाना स्थित लाडली जी महल में भव्य सजावट की जा रही है। लेकिन जन्मोत्सव के दौरान राधारानी के दर्शन आमश्रद्धालु नहीं कर पाएंगे। 
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेने कानपुर आए पत्नी-बेटा, मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र लेने नगर निगम कार्यालय भी गए

18 अगस्त 2020

बरसाना स्थित राधारानी मंदिर
राधारानी मंदिर
मंदिर बरसाना राधारानी
राधारानी मंदिर की छत पर संगमरमर की सफेद छतरी (फाइल)
रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाता राधारानी मंदिर (फाइल)
