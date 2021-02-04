मथुरा में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, हवाएं चलने से बढ़ी ठंड, फसलों के नुकसान की आशंका

{"_id":"601c2a008ebc3e74aa5a31bd","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-mathura-rain-and-hailstorm-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0947, \u0939\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा में मौसम बदला: हाथ में ओले दिखाते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के एक गांव में गिरे ओले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला