शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Weather Forecast Update Today In Mathura: Rain And Hailstorm In Mathura

मथुरा में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, हवाएं चलने से बढ़ी ठंड, फसलों के नुकसान की आशंका

Abhishek Saxena
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Published by: Abhishek Saxena
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 12:07 AM IST
मथुरा में मौसम बदला: हाथ में ओले दिखाते बच्चे
1 of 5
मथुरा में मौसम बदला: हाथ में ओले दिखाते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गुरुवार की शाम एकाएक मौसम बदल गया। जिले में कई स्थानों पर बारिश होने के साथ ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। करीब आधा घंटे गिरे ओले कांच की गोलियों के बराबर बताए जा रहे हैं। वहीं ठंडी हवाएं चलने से सर्दी और बढ़ गई। ओलावृष्टि से सरसों समेत रबी की फसल को नुकसान होने का अनुमान है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra mathura weather update weather update today weather in agra weather today rain hailstrom

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ट्रैक्टर परेड हिंसा
Delhi

किसान आंदोलनः फर्जी खबरों पर राजद्रोह का केस, जांच साइबर क्राइम यूनिट के पास

5 फरवरी 2021

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में भारी बर्फबारी से 650 सड़कें बंद, 400 बसें फंसीं, बर्फ में पर्यटकों ने की मस्ती

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास की पत्नी रिचा, भाई दीपक समेत छह के खिलाफ चार्जशीट, बहाया था आठ पुलिस वालों का खून

5 फरवरी 2021

वायरल वीडियो की स्क्रीनशॉट तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

चोरी के आरोपी से हाथ-पांव दबवाते पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो वायरल, दूसरा बोला- साहब का बीपी बढ़ गया था

5 फरवरी 2021

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या रहेगा आपके लिए सही
Kundali

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या रहेगा आपके लिए सही
गुप्त नवरात्र
Agra

Gupt Navratri 2021: नौ नहीं इस बार दस दिन की गुप्त नवरात्रि, वसंत पंचमी पर नहीं होंगे विवाह, ये है कारण

5 फरवरी 2021

गुलाब के फूलों का गुलदस्ता (फाइल)
Agra

ताजनगरी में महक रहे 'मोहब्बत' के गुलाब, वैलेंटाइन वीक में 50 लाख के कारोबार की उम्मीद

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मथुरा में मौसम बदला: हाथ में ओले दिखाते बच्चे
मथुरा में मौसम बदला: हाथ में ओले दिखाते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
मथुरा में गिरे ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
मथुरा में गिरे ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में गिरे ओले
मथुरा में गिरे ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के एक गांव में गिरे ओले
मथुरा के एक गांव में गिरे ओले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X