ताजनगरी पर मौसम मेहरबान, बारिश ने दिलाई तपती गर्मी से राहत

{"_id":"5ed09b9e8ebc3e90373017b0","slug":"weather-forecast-of-may-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed09b9e8ebc3e90373017b0","slug":"weather-forecast-of-may-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकली महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed09b9e8ebc3e90373017b0","slug":"weather-forecast-of-may-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश के दौरान भींगते स्कूटर सवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed09b9e8ebc3e90373017b0","slug":"weather-forecast-of-may-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed09b9e8ebc3e90373017b0","slug":"weather-forecast-of-may-for-next-two-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में निकलते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला