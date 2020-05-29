शहर चुनें

ताजनगरी पर मौसम मेहरबान, बारिश ने दिलाई तपती गर्मी से राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 10:55 AM IST
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में मौसम मेहरबान है। गुरुवार को सुबह से बादल छाए रहे और दोपहर और शाम को दो बार बूंदाबांदी हुई। वहीं शुक्रवार की सुबह बारिश के साथ हुई। नौतपा की गर्मी से आगरावासियों को कुछ राहत मिली। पिछले कुछ दिनों से 46 डिग्री के पार जाने वाला तापमान अब 40 डिग्री पर स्थिर है।
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकली महिला
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकली महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के दौरान भींगते स्कूटर सवार
बारिश के दौरान भींगते स्कूटर सवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हुई बारिश
आगरा में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में निकलते लोग
बारिश में निकलते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
