Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Weather Forecast News: Agra Become Cold City Than Shimla And Mussoorie

Weather Update: शिमला-मसूरी से भी ठंडा आगरा, दो डिग्री पहुंचा पारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 12:05 AM IST
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड
बर्फीली हवानों ने बढ़ाई ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साल 2021 के पहले दिन आगरा सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। यह पहाड़ी शहरों शिमला और मसूरी से भी ज्यादा सर्द रहा। शुक्रवार की सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान महज दो डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया, जबकि शिमला में न्यूनतम तापमान 6.8 डिग्री और मसूरी में सात डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। पहाड़ों से मैदानों के लिए चल रही उत्तर पश्चिमी बर्फीली हवा के कारण आगरा प्रदेश में दूसरा सबसे सर्द शहर रहा। प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा शहर लखनऊ रहा, जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 0.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
city & states agra shimla mussoorie weather forecast two digree temprature january

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

