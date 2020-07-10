शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Vikas Dubey Encounter: Martyr Jitendra Father Said Proud Of Up Police

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर पर बोले शहीद पुलिसवालों के परिजन- अब गद्दारों को भी ढूंढ निकालो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 10:51 AM IST
Vikas Dubey Encounter: शहीद जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
1 of 6
Vikas Dubey Encounter: शहीद जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बिकरू गांव में सीओ सहित आठ पुलिसवालों की हत्या करने का मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारा गया। शुक्रवार की सुबह इसकी खबर मिलने के बाद आगरा और मथुरा जिले के शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों को सुकून मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर से शहीदों की आत्मा को शांति मिली है। अब पुलिस के साथ गद्दारी करने वालों को भी ढूंढ निकालना चाहिए। गद्दारों को भी कड़ी सजा मिले। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी सिर्फ Rs. 3,999 में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey vikas dubey encounter kanpur encounter crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर पर तापसी पन्नू ने जताई हैरानी, कहा- 'इसकी उम्मीद हमें नहीं थी और फिर...'

10 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी का तंज, अपराधी का अंत हुआ, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या?

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर स्पॉट की तस्वीरें, जहां दुर्दांत विकास दुबे ने पिस्टल छीन किया था पुलिस पर हमला

10 जुलाई 2020

कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे
Delhi NCR

महाकाल मंदिर में बहुत रोया था विकास दुबे, जानें किस बात पर कहा- पुलिस ने मुझे मजबूर किया

10 जुलाई 2020

जाने सावन में किस प्रकार होंगे भगवान शिव प्रसन्न
SAWAN Special

जाने सावन में किस प्रकार होंगे भगवान शिव प्रसन्न
एनकाउंटर पर बनी शानदार फिल्में
Bollywood

जॉन की 'बाटला हाउस' से लेकर 'अब तक 56' तक, ये हैं एनकाउंटर पर बनी शानदार फिल्में

10 जुलाई 2020

पूर्व सांसद धनन्जय सिंह
Jaunpur

Encounter News: पूर्वांचल के इस बाहुबली को एनकाउंटर में मार गिराने का हुआ था दावा, सरेंडर के बाद विधायक और सांसद बना

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर के बदमाश टॉप 10 बदमाश।
Gorakhpur

Encounter news: दुर्दांत विकास दुबे की खौफनाक मौत के बाद दहशत में हैं गोरखपुर के टॉप-10 बदमाश

10 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच अगस्त से पहले हो सकता है बड़ा हमला, पाकिस्तान ने रची साजिश, निशाने पर ये लोग

10 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर से ठीक पहले रोका गया था ट्रैफिक, फिर पलटी थी कार

10 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

अकेले विकास दुबे ने दी थी 75 जिलों की पुलिस और एसटीएफ को मात, दो दिन कानपुर में रहा, उठ रहे ये सवाल

10 जुलाई 2020

जाने सावन में किस प्रकार होंगे भगवान शिव प्रसन्न
SAWAN Special

जाने सावन में किस प्रकार होंगे भगवान शिव प्रसन्न
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: जानिए कैसे शुरू हुआ था विकास के अपराध का सफर, सफेदपोशों और कारोबारियों ने हर कदम पर दिया साथ

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर:
Gorakhpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद खुशी से झूम उठा घायल सिपाही, कहा- अब जाकर भरा है असली जख्म

10 जुलाई 2020

नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कौन है अस्मिता, जिसके बारे में सर्विलांस की मदद से जानकारी जुटा रही यूपी पुलिस

10 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की वीभत्स तरीके से हत्या करने वाले विकास दुबे का THE END, पुलिस ने दी खौफनाक मौत

10 जुलाई 2020

राघवेंद्र यादव।(file)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी दारोगा और उसके बेटे को उतारा था मौत के घाट, इस लिस्ट में है सबसे ऊपर

10 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

जिस एके 47 से विकास दुबे ने ली थी आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान, इस थाने से हुई थी गायब!

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मौत को दावत देने घर से निकल रहे हैं बेपरवाह लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे कर रहे हैं नियमों की अनदेखी

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur river news
Gorakhpur

पांच नदियों से घिरा है गोरखपुर, बाढ़ से बचाव के लिए बनीं 86 चौकियां, एनडीआरएफ की दो कंपनी अलर्ट

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल सिपाही की मां ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'नहीं मिलनी चाहिए रहम'

10 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'सजा मिलने तक सुकून नहीं'

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (जैकेट में) को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तारी के बाद विकास दुबे ने खोले थे एनकाउंटर वाली रात के कई राज, डिप्टी एसपी के पैर पर क्यों मारी थी गोली

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: गिरफ्तारी के बाद विकास ने कबूल किए थे ये पांच बड़े गुनाह

10 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey Encounter: शहीद जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
Vikas Dubey Encounter: शहीद जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद बबलू कुमार और जितेंद्र (फाइल फोटो)
शहीद बबलू कुमार और जितेंद्र (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के वक्त की तस्वीर
विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के वक्त की तस्वीर - फोटो : ani
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जितेंद्र के पिता तीर्थराज सिंह
शहीद जितेंद्र के पिता तीर्थराज सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited