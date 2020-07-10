विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर पर बोले शहीद पुलिसवालों के परिजन- अब गद्दारों को भी ढूंढ निकालो

{"_id":"5f07f8498ebc3e63894d3f9a","slug":"vikas-dubey-encounter-martyr-jitendra-father-said-proud-of-up-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928- \u0905\u092c \u0917\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Vikas Dubey Encounter: शहीद जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद बबलू कुमार और जितेंद्र (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के वक्त की तस्वीर
- फोटो : ani
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद जितेंद्र के पिता तीर्थराज सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद सिपाही बबलू कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला