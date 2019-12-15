ताजमहल पर फिर अटक गए टर्न स्टाइल गेट, पर्यटकों की लगी लंबी कतार, आधे घंटे तक रहे परेशान

{"_id":"5df649b08ebc3e880e395442","slug":"turn-style-gate-closed-on-taj-mahal-for-20-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0917\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताज के पश्चिमी गेट पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के गट पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला