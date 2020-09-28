कोरोना काल में भी कम नहीं ताजमहल के लिए दीवानगी, वीकेंड पर तीन गुना हुई सैलानियों की संख्या

{"_id":"5f71a79349393060f67a2944","slug":"tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-weekend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पूर्वी गेट पर ताज प्रदर्शनी को देखते हुए पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला