शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tourists gathered at Taj Mahal on weekend

कोरोना काल में भी कम नहीं ताजमहल के लिए दीवानगी, वीकेंड पर तीन गुना हुई सैलानियों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 28 Sep 2020 02:43 PM IST
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक
1 of 6
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में भी ताजमहल के लिए दीवानगी कम नहीं हुई। 21 सितंबर को ताजमहल और आगरा किला पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दिए गए थे। महज सात दिन में ही ताजमहल और आगरा किला पर पर्यटकों की संख्या में तीन गुना इजाफा हुआ है। खासकर शनिवार और रविवार को सैलानियों की संख्या जबरदस्त तरीके से बढ़ी। ताजमहल खुलने पर सोमवार को जहां 1235 पर्यटक आए थे वहीं रविवार को इनकी संख्या 3512 हो गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इंजीनियरिंग व मेडिकल की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए स्पेशल कोर्स
Click Here
विज्ञापन
taj mahal taj mahal agra weekend

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुनी नदी
Agra

विश्व नदी दिवस: सात नदियों का शहर आगरा, पानी के लिए 130 किमी दूर से आ रहे 'गंगाजल' पर निर्भर

28 सितंबर 2020

चंबल और बटेश्वर
Agra

World Tourism Day: यहां है रहस्य, रोमांच और प्राकृतिक खूबसूरती का संगम, इस 'अजूबे' की दुनिया दीवानी

28 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Zee5 movie

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
चर्चित हत्याकांड की तस्वीरें
Agra

'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' के शहर में हर तीसरे हत्याकांड के पीछे बेवफाई का शक, ये हैं अपराध के आंकड़े

28 सितंबर 2020

विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, पर्यटकों को किया स्वागत
Agra

विश्व पर्यटन दिवसः सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ ताजमहल, गाइड और होटलों ने छूट देकर दिया धन्यवाद

28 सितंबर 2020

आर्थिक क्षेत्र में संतुलन हेतु पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सामूहिक विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ
astrology

आर्थिक क्षेत्र में संतुलन हेतु पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सामूहिक विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
Agra

‘मुहब्बत की इमारत’ खुली तो बिके छह लाख के छोटे ‘ताजमहल’, चार दिन में आठ लाख का कारोबार

27 सितंबर 2020

चंबल की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
Agra

World Tourism Day: ताजमहल खुला...अब चंबल में भी आएगी पर्यटन की बहार, रोमांचित करती है यहां की खूबसूरती

27 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांसद बोले- गोरखपुर व आसपास के 1200 कलाकारों को मिलेगा काम।
Gorakhpur

भोजपुरी फिल्मों की शूटिंग का हब बनेगा गोरखपुर, यहां होगी 'क्राइम स्टॉप' की शूटिंग

28 सितंबर 2020

कुख्यात सुनील राठी की संपत्ति कुर्क और मुजफ्फरनगर में इमलाख खान की संपत्ति भी कुर्क
Meerut

योगी सरकार में बड़ी कार्रवाई, एक करोड़ से ज्यादा की संपत्ति कुर्क, इमलाख खान पर भी शिकंजा, तस्वीरें

28 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Zee5 movie

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
घायल किशोर चंद्र दास और टेक्निकल मैनेजर जिवनंदी रथ।
Mirzapur

चुनार हत्याकांड: इस्पात कंपनी के टेक्निकल मैनेजर को मारी थीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, साथी को भी लगी गोली

28 सितंबर 2020

सांसद रवि किशन।(file)
Gorakhpur

ड्रग्स के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने पर सांसद रवि किशन के हाथ से निकले दो प्रोजेक्ट, बोले- 'देश के युवाओं के लिए सब कुर्बान'

28 सितंबर 2020

आर्थिक क्षेत्र में संतुलन हेतु पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सामूहिक विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ
astrology

आर्थिक क्षेत्र में संतुलन हेतु पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सामूहिक विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ
सीएम योगी की तस्वीर। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बचपन से लेकर जवानी तक कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, देखें 25 तस्वीरें

28 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर और जांच करती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर ने चलती कार में प्रेमिका को मारी तीन गोली और फिर....

28 सितंबर 2020

प्रयागराज में पीडीए द्वारा ढहाया जा रहा पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के करीबी का लॉज।
Prayagraj

Ateeq ahmed News: पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के करीबी भुट्टो के 30 कमरों का लाज पीडीए ने बुलडोजर से ढहाया

28 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: रोहिन नदी ने तोड़ा तीन साल का रिकॉर्ड, तस्वीरों में देखें कई गांव बाढ़ से घिरे

28 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रकांत त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

महोबा गाेलीकांड: एसआईटी जांच से इंद्रकांत के परिजन असंतुष्ट, खुलासे से नामजद अभियुक्तों को मिली राहत

28 सितंबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर और बराबर में मस्जिद
Agra

मथुरा: श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि का मामला अदालत पहुंचते ही खंगाली जाने लगीं जमीन की फाइलें

28 सितंबर 2020

हाईटेंशन वायर से पतंग हटाते रेलवे कर्मचारी।
Gorakhpur

रेल लाइन के किनारे पतंगबाजी करना पड़ेगा भारी, पकड़े जाने पर भुगतनी होगी ये सजा

28 सितंबर 2020

नेपाल में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

चीन के खिलाफ नेपाल में प्रदर्शन, छात्रों ने की विदेश मंत्री से इस्तीफे की मांग, देखें तस्वीरें

28 सितंबर 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि को लेकर कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल होने के बाद प्रशासन हुआ अलर्ट, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई

28 सितंबर 2020

चूड़ी।
Agra

खुशखबरः कोरोना महामारी के खौफ के बीच एक बार फिर हाथों में खनकेगी सुहागनगरी की चूड़ियां

28 सितंबर 2020

कन्नौज में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kannauj

यूपी: एक ही पल में मौत की नींद सो गए तीन लोग, हादसे का मंजर बयां करती ये तस्वीरें

28 सितंबर 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मनाया गया ब्यावला महोत्सव
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मना ब्यावला महोत्सव, ब्रजवासियों को मिला राजाधिराज का बराती बनने का सौभाग्य

28 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक
ताजमहल में सेल्फी खींचते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पूर्वी गेट पर ताज प्रदर्शनी को देखते हुए पर्यटक
ताजमहल पूर्वी गेट पर ताज प्रदर्शनी को देखते हुए पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी (फाइल)
कीठम झील में प्रवासी पक्षी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited