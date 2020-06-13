तीन मिनट में एटीएम खोलकर 6.27 लाख की चोरी, सात घंटे में खुलासा, चौंकाने वाली है यह वारदात

{"_id":"5ee476b78ebc3e43272db8ae","slug":"three-accused-arrested-for-stolen-cash-from-atm-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0915\u0930 6.27 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंककर्मियों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखाई दे रहा चोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरी के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटीएम में जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला