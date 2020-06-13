शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   three accused arrested for stolen cash from atm in agra

तीन मिनट में एटीएम खोलकर 6.27 लाख की चोरी, सात घंटे में खुलासा, चौंकाने वाली है यह वारदात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 12:37 PM IST
एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी
1 of 7
एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हाईटेक अंदाज में सिंडिकेट बैंक के एटीएम से नकदी चोरी की घटना का पुलिस ने सात घंटे में खुलासा कर दिया। वारदात को अंजाम देने वाला मास्टरमाइंड बैंक का कर्मचारी निकला। उसने दो साथियों की मदद से वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। आरोपी को एटीएम का पासवर्ड बैंक मैनेजर की लापरवाही से मिला था। अगली स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
miscreants atm atm loot thieves

एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी
एटीएम से नकदी चोरी करने के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बैंककर्मियों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी
बैंककर्मियों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखाई दे रहा चोर
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखाई दे रहा चोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चोरी के आरोपी
चोरी के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटीएम में जांच करती पुलिस
एटीएम में जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
