तस्वीरें: ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़, टिकट न मिलने पर हंगामा, चौपट हुई सफाई व्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 11:27 PM IST
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घंटों लाइन में लगने के बाद भी ताजमहल का प्रवेश टिकट न मिल पाने पर कुछ पर्यटक भड़क गए। उन्होंने हंगामा किया। सुरक्षाकर्मियों के काफी समझाने के बाद वह माने। गुरुवार को 35 हजार से अधिक पर्यटकों ने संगमरमरी स्मारक का दीदार किया। इसमें लगभग साढ़े तीन हजार विदेशी पर्यटक थे।
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
taj mahal taj mahal tourist tourist spot at taj mahal
शाहरूख खान के साथ बैठी तेजाब पीड़िता फरहा खान
Kanpur

तलाक के बाद पति ने फरहा के चेहरे पर फेंका था तेजाब, बॉलीवुड के किंग खान शाहरुख ने कराई सर्जरी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में लगातार तीसरे दिन बंद, कई जगहों पर सुरक्षाबलों व प्रदर्शकारियों के बीच छिटपुट झड़पें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
पद्मश्री 'सुदेवी दासी'
Agra

पद्मश्री 'सुदेवी दासी' के नाम एक और पुरस्कार, भारत में कर रहीं गायों की सेवा

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री तेजप्रताप यादव
Agra

तेजप्रताप यादव ने की लालू प्रसाद की रिहाई की प्रार्थना, तीर्थस्थलों पर गंदगी देख जताई नाराजगी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
तुलसी घाट पर नाग नथैया लीला देखने के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़ ।
Uttar Pradesh

बनारस के विश्व प्रसिद्ध नागनथैया मेले में कान्हा ने कालियानाग के फन पर बजाई बंसी, थमी रहीं सांसें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

kumar vishwas
Delhi NCR

ऑनलाइन साइट ने फोन की जगह भाजपा सांसद को थमा दिए पत्थर, कुमार विश्वास ने ली चुटकी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मकानों में आईं दरारें
Agra

मथुरा में फिर रहस्यमय ढंग से 12 मकानों में आईं दरारें, दहशत में स्थानीय लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

रन फॉर यूनिटी में दौड़ते एटा जिले के अफसर व अन्य लोग
Agra

सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' से दिया 'राष्ट्रीय एकता' का संदेश, देखें तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Bareilly

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांडः नावेद की कार से हत्यारों को नेपाल बॉर्डर ले गया था कामरान, अब हिरासत में

31 अक्टूबर 2019

छठ पूजा
Kanpur

नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगी छठ पूजा, विधि-विधान से करें पूजन, छठी मैया पूरी करेंगी हर मनोकामना

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
पंडित देवकी नंदन ठाकुर की श्रीरामकथा
Kanpur

पंडित देवकी नंदन ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान, बोले- मक्का मदीना में नहीं, अयोध्या में मंदिर मांग रहा हिंदू

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मुफ्त सफर योजना का दूसरे दिन ही निकला दम
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त सफर की योजना ने तोड़ा दम, न रुकीं बसें, न दिखा रूट नंबर, भीड़ करती रही इंतजार

31 अक्टूबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

ऐतिहासिक करतारपुर कॉरिडोर बनने के बाद पाकिस्तान से पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने, देखिए

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मास्क लगाकर आए विदेशी पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल के शहर में लगातार बढ़ रहा प्रदूषण, 'जहरीले' वातारण में सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बटेश्वर मेले में राम खिलाड़ी अपने डीपू गधे के साथ
Agra

काजू-बादाम व देशी घी खाता है ये गधा, कीमत 4.5 लाख रुपये

31 अक्टूबर 2019

chhath
Dehradun

छठ पूजा 2019: नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू होगा महापर्व, सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते समय इस बात का जरूर रखें ध्यान

31 अक्टूबर 2019

नैनीताल में कार हादसा
Dehradun

कार चालक की झपकी बनी काल, पहले साइकिल सवार को मारी टक्कर, फिर बच्ची को कुचला, तस्वीरें... 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

PM Narendra Modi and Acharya balkrishna and 104 pilgrims done Meditation in Kedarnath cave
Dehradun

केदारनाथ ध्यान गुफा ने आध्यात्म को दिया नया आयाम, पीएम मोदी समेत 104 श्रद्धालुओं ने की साधना

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मास्क लगाकर स्कूल जाते बच्चे
Meerut

स्मॉग से बच्चों की मुश्किल, हो रही आंखों में जलन और नाक में खुजली, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

udaybhan karwariya
Prayagraj

जवाहर पंडित हत्याकांडः 23 साल पुराने मामले में आज फैसले की घड़ी

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Wedding at Punjab's Maximum security Nabha Jail
Chandigarh

अनोखी शादीः जेल में लिए गैंगस्टर ने फेरे, बजा बैंड-बाजा, पहले कभी देखी नहीं होगी ऐसी बरात

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अकबर टूम में काले हिरन
Agra

इटावा लायन सफारी की 'रौनक' बढ़ाएंगे काले हिरन, अकबर टूम से होंगे शिफ्ट

30 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
tajmahal
tajmahal - फोटो : tajmahal
tajmahal
tajmahal - फोटो : social media
ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर
ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हड़ताल पर गए सफाईकर्मी, ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर
हड़ताल पर गए सफाईकर्मी, ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम अागरा
नगर निगम अागरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवसेना विधायकों के साथ राज्यपाल से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

शिवसेना विधायक आदित्य ठाकरे कई विधायकों संग राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करने राजभवन पहुंचे। देखिए रिपोर्ट

31 अक्टूबर 2019

वाट्सऐप 1:09

जासूसी मामले में केंद्र सरकार ने व्हाट्सएप से मांगा जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख 7:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में नया निजाम, बदल गया 72 साल पुराना इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:11

पाकिस्तान के कराची-रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग, 73 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:02

नए आईएएस अफसरों को पीएम का मंत्र, ‘देशवासियों की ईज आफ लिविंग को बढ़ाएं’

31 अक्टूबर 2019

