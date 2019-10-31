तस्वीरें: ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़, टिकट न मिलने पर हंगामा, चौपट हुई सफाई व्यवस्था

{"_id":"5dbb1ff08ebc3e939e472188","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-huge-croud-for-ticket-clash-latest-news-in-hindi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
tajmahal
- फोटो : tajmahal
tajmahal
- फोटो : social media
ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हड़ताल पर गए सफाईकर्मी, ताजमहल के पास लग गया कचरे का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर निगम अागरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला