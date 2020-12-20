शहर चुनें
ताजमहल पर बढ़ी टिकटों की संख्या, अब दो स्लॉट में दस हजार सैलानी करेंगे दीदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 12:07 AM IST
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेते पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संस्कृति मंत्रालय ने ताजमहल समेत अन्य स्मारकों में पर्यटकों की संख्या तय करने के लिए डीएम और एएसआई अधीक्षण पुरातत्वविद को अधिकार दिए कि वह कोविड संक्रमण के मुताबिक संख्या बढ़ाएं। हालांकि रविवार को एएसआई ने 10 हजार टिकटों की कैपिंग कर दी। 
 
city & states agra uttar pradesh tourist limits agra fort taj mahal only online tickets no ticket counter rest of monuments

ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेते पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा
ताजमहल आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां
ताजमहल पर सेल्फी लेतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
