'कोयले की कालिख' बिगाड़ रही ताज की सूरत, विश्वदायी स्मारक पर अध्ययन में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

अमित कुलश्रेष्ठ, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 11:54 AM IST
tajmahal
1 of 8
tajmahal
10,400 वर्ग किमी क्षेत्र में फैले ताज ट्रिपेजियम जोन में जमकर कोयला जलाया जा रहा है। शहर में भट्टियों में और टीटीजेड के 50 किमी क्षेत्र के बाहर ईंट-भट्ठों में कोयला जलाने से निकली राख ताजमहल तक पहुंच रही है। यह चौंकाने वाला खुलासा आईआईटी कानपुर की स्टडी रिपोर्ट में हुआ है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की ओर से कराए गए अध्ययन में ताज पर प्रदूषण के  स्रोत की जांच की गई थी, जिसमें 50 किमी के दायरे में मथुरा रिफाइनरी और 100 किमी दायरे में मौजूद हरदुआगंज पावर प्लांट से ताज पर प्रदूषण तत्व पाए गए। पेश है एक रिपोर्ट...
tajmahal tajmahal agra ash of burning coal dust exclusive
tajmahal
tajmahal
ताज महल
ताज महल
ताज महल
ताज महल
बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी (फाइल फोटो)
बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के संगमरमरी पत्थर पर पीले दाग
ताजमहल के संगमरमरी पत्थर पर पीले दाग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोयला
कोयला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
