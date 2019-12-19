शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून: विरोध करने जा रहे सपा नेताओं सहित 150 कार्यकर्ताओं को पकड़ा, थाने में नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 10:00 PM IST
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस
1 of 6
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करने जा रहे समाजवादी पार्टी के नेताओं सहित 150 कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। हंगामे और नारेबाजी के बीच इन्हें गाड़ियों में भरकर पर्यटन थाना ले जाया गया। ये लोग यहां भी नारे लगाते रहे। यहां से शाम को पांच बजे सभी को मुचलकों पर रिहा कर दिया गया। इस बीच शहर में पुलिस, प्रशासन के दफ्तर छावनी बने रहे।
sp leaders detained samajwadi party caa protests
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकती पुलिस
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में सपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता
थाने में सपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा नेता रामजी लाल सुमन
सपा नेता रामजी लाल सुमन
