नागरिकता कानून: विरोध करने जा रहे सपा नेताओं सहित 150 कार्यकर्ताओं को पकड़ा, थाने में नारेबाजी

{"_id":"5dfba52a8ebc3e696a2e94bc","slug":"sp-leaders-detained-for-caa-protests-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928: \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 150 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकती पुलिस
थाने में सपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता
