secondary School Regional Cricket Tournament in agra

65वीं माध्यमिक विद्यालयीय प्रदेशीय क्रिकेट में जमकर बरसे चौके-छक्के, बेटियों ने किया कमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 08:52 PM IST
शॉट मारती टीम मुरादाबाद की खिलाड़ी
1 of 7
शॉट मारती टीम मुरादाबाद की खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग आगरा मंडल की ओर से आयोजित 65वीं माध्यमिक विद्यालयीय प्रदेशीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में गुरुवार को जमकर चौके-छक्के बरसे। अंडर-14 बालक वर्ग और अंडर-19 बालिका वर्ग के मैच छह मैदानों पर खेले गए। आरबीएस इंटर कॉलेज मैदान में खेले गए अंडर-19 बालिका वर्ग मैच में आगरा ने वाराणसी को आठ विकेट से हराकर प्रतियोगिता में पहली जीत दर्ज कर अगले चक्र में प्रवेश किया। आगरा की गेंदबाज ऋतु ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए पांच विकेट लिए। 
शॉट मारती टीम मुरादाबाद की खिलाड़ी
शॉट मारती टीम मुरादाबाद की खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैच के दौरान रन लेते खिलाड़ी
मैच के दौरान रन लेते खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते कानपुर के खिलाड़ी
जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते कानपुर के खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शॉट मारती गोरखपुर का खिलाड़ी
शॉट मारती गोरखपुर का खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमकर लगे चौके छक्के
जमकर लगे चौके छक्के - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैच से पहले खिलाड़ियों से मिलते जीडी गोयंका इंटर कॉलेज के प्राचार्य पुनीत वशिष्ठ
मैच से पहले खिलाड़ियों से मिलते जीडी गोयंका इंटर कॉलेज के प्राचार्य पुनीत वशिष्ठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेटर्स के पोस्टर देखतीं खिलाड़ी
क्रिकेटर्स के पोस्टर देखतीं खिलाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
