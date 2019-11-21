65वीं माध्यमिक विद्यालयीय प्रदेशीय क्रिकेट में जमकर बरसे चौके-छक्के, बेटियों ने किया कमाल

{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शॉट मारती टीम मुरादाबाद की खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैच के दौरान रन लेते खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते कानपुर के खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शॉट मारती गोरखपुर का खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जमकर लगे चौके छक्के
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैच से पहले खिलाड़ियों से मिलते जीडी गोयंका इंटर कॉलेज के प्राचार्य पुनीत वशिष्ठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dd6a6c38ebc3e547c0d3100","slug":"secondary-school-regional-cricket-tournament-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"65\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f\u0940\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947-\u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्रिकेटर्स के पोस्टर देखतीं खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला