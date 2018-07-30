शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Sawan ka Somvar devotees gathered at Shiv Mandir in Braj

तस्वीरें: ब्रज में सावन के पहले सोमवार की धूम, शिवालयों में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 12:27 PM IST
शिव मंदिरों में भक्तों की भीड़
ब्रज में सावन के पहले सोमवार की धूम है। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजाबाद, एटा, कासगंज के प्रमुख शिवालयों में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। भगवान शिव की आराधना करने के लिए सुबह से ही भक्तों की कतारें लगी हुई हैं। बम बम भोले के जयकारे गूंज रहे हैं। श्रद्धालुओं को कोई परेशानी न हो इसलिए मंदिरों के बाहर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।  
sawan ka somvar lord shiva somvar vrat

शिव मंदिरों में भक्तों की भीड़
