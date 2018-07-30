बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: ब्रज में सावन के पहले सोमवार की धूम, शिवालयों में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Jul 2018 12:27 PM IST
ब्रज में सावन के पहले सोमवार की धूम है। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजाबाद, एटा, कासगंज के प्रमुख शिवालयों में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। भगवान शिव की आराधना करने के लिए सुबह से ही भक्तों की कतारें लगी हुई हैं। बम बम भोले के जयकारे गूंज रहे हैं। श्रद्धालुओं को कोई परेशानी न हो इसलिए मंदिरों के बाहर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।
