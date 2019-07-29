ताजनगरी में संभलकर चलें, कदम-कदम पर है 'खतरा', तस्वीरों में देखिए सड़कों का हाल

{"_id":"5d3e9bdf8ebc3e6c97361e30","slug":"roads-damaged-in-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u0926\u092e-\u0915\u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948 '\u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e', \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूटी सड़क पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर गड्ढों में भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मानस नगर में बारिश के बाद टूटी सड़क।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला