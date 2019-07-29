शहर चुनें

ताजनगरी में संभलकर चलें, कदम-कदम पर है 'खतरा', तस्वीरों में देखिए सड़कों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 12:40 PM IST
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी
1 of 5
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बारिश से सड़कें उखड़ रही हैं। ऐसे में इन पर चलना खतरों से खाली नहीं है। मानस नगर, मदिया कटरा में हर दस कदम पर गड्ढा हो गया है। अवधपुरी, ताजगंज में भी यही हाल है। ताजमहल के पास की सड़कों पर न केवल गड्ढे हैं, बल्कि पानी भी भरा है।
roads damaged rain water logging nagar nigam agra
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी
मदिया कटरा में टूटी सड़क पर बहता पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूटी सड़क पर जलभराव
टूटी सड़क पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर गड्ढों में भरा पानी
सड़क पर गड्ढों में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मानस नगर में बारिश के बाद टूटी सड़क।
मानस नगर में बारिश के बाद टूटी सड़क। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजवादी पार्टी सांसद आजम खान ने महिला सांसद रमा देवी पर अपनी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर सोमवार को लोकसभा में माफी मांग ली। देखिए क्या कहा आजम खान ने अपनी माफीनामे में और सांसद रमा देवी ने उस पर फिर क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी।

29 जुलाई 2019

29 जुलाई 2019

भारत को मजबूत बनाने वाले सुपर कम्प्यूटर, जानिए इनके बारे में सबकुछ

29 जुलाई 2019

29 जुलाई 2019

लाइफ सपॉर्ट सिस्टम पर उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता, परिवार संग सवार थी कार में, बेकाबू ट्रक ने मार दी टक्कर

29 जुलाई 2019

29 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का चुनाव ना होना पार्टी को पहुंचा रहा है नुकसान: शशि थरूर

29 जुलाई 2019

29 जुलाई 2019

बहराइच में 20 लोगों से भरी नाव पलटी, एक की मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

28 जुलाई 2019

