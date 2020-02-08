ताजमहल: 'लपका' और हॉकरों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए पुलिस ने बनाया सख्त प्लान

{"_id":"5e3e627b8ebc3ee5c17364a5","slug":"police-deployed-quick-response-team-outside-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: '\u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e' \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0949\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटकों को परेशान करते लपके
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्किंग में पर्यटक को सामान बेचने की कोशिश करते हॉकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के पश्चिमी गेट पर पर्यटको को जबरदस्ती सामान बेचने वालों को भगाता पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला