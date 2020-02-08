शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   police deployed Quick Response Team outside Taj Mahal

ताजमहल: 'लपका' और हॉकरों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए पुलिस ने बनाया सख्त प्लान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 12:55 PM IST
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
1 of 6
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के आसपास लपकों और हॉकरों की धरपकड़ के लिए क्विक रिस्पांस टीम (क्यूआरटी) का गठन किया गया है। जैसे ही कोई लपका ताज के पूर्वी और पश्चिमी गेट के पास आएगा, क्यूआरटी उसे पकड़कर ताजगंज थाना पुलिस को सौंप देगी। लपकों के खिलाफ अब चौथ वसूली के केस दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। अतिक्रमण और अवैध पार्किंग रोकने की जिम्मेदारी भी क्यूआरटी को दी गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
taj mahal illegal guide police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दरोगा राहुल राव।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: पुलिस थाने में सुनवाई न हुई तो धरने पर बैठा दरोगा, बोला-मुख्यमंत्री जी! अब आप ही बचाएं

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने परिवार के साथ डाला वोट, कहा- तीसरी बार बनेगी 'आप' की सरकार

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
The bike will not start when the driver has drunk
Prayagraj

एमएनएनआईटी प्रयागराज के छात्रों ने तैयार की अल्कोहल सेंसर बाइक, शराब पीने पर नहीं होगी स्टार्ट

8 फरवरी 2020

महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में खो खो प्रतियोगिता शुरू, यूनिवर्सिटी में दो दिन अवकाश, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

8 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
अपनों का इंतजार करते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

सऊदी अरब में आपका कोई रिश्तेदार है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, कहीं ऐसा हाल उनका तो नहीं?

8 फरवरी 2020

shaheen bagh
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग के मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त जोश, धरनास्थल हो गया खाली, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

विदेशी युवती को 'व्हाइट', देसी को ब्लैक रम, कोड वर्ड से चल रहा था देह व्यापार, चैटिंग से खुला राज

8 फरवरी 2020

Magh purnima snan benefits for Faithful in world
Gorakhpur

माघ पूर्णिमा कल, बन रहा ग्रहों का ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग, ये है शुभ मुहूर्त, इसी में स्नान करें श्रद्धालु

8 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
पाइपलाइन बिछाने के बाद लोगों ने दिया धन्यवाद।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: खुद को कमरे में बंद कर मां बोली आग लगा लूंगी, बेटी ने निकाला चाकू...अफसरों के होश उड़े

8 फरवरी 2020

इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद से लेकर मनमोहन और राहुल तक, इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः बजट क्लास होटलों में घंटे के हिसाब से कमरे की होती थी बुकिंग

8 फरवरी 2020

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

देह व्यापारः हिंदी सीख रही थीं विदेशी युवतियां, पुलिस पूछताछ में मिले 'दलालों' के नंबर

8 फरवरी 2020

होटल में चल रहा था देह व्यापार
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः दो दर्जन होटलों में 'गंदाकाम', दलालों के मोबाइल दे रहे 'गवाही'

8 फरवरी 2020

गैस लीकेज कांड
Lucknow

सीतापुर जहरीली गैस से हादसा: अतीक और शायरा साथ जिए, साथ मरे और एक साथ ही कफन-दफन

8 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

फिर याद आया वो गुजरा जमाना, ... जब यूं कंधे पर बैठ मेला देखते थे हम, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

पुलकित केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

फर्स्ट टाइम वोटरों में जबरदस्त उत्साह, केजरीवाल के बेटे ने भी डाला वोट 

8 फरवरी 2020

परतापुर तिराहे पर छाया अंधेरा। यहां पर पांच से छह मार्ग बनाए गए हैं। कई जगह गहरे गड्ढे भी हैं। यहां से गुजरना खतरे से खाली नहीं
Meerut

अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुई इंजीनियरों की लापरवाही, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए ये तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

Post mortem report disclose Nursing girl student Murder in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने पलटी यूपी पुलिस की थ्योरी, चौंकाएगा नर्सिंग छात्रा की मौत का असली सच

8 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

जब कमांडरों ने दुश्मन के घर में घुसकर बंदी को कराया रिहा, ...फिर पलक झपकते ही आंखों से हो गए ओझल

8 फरवरी 2020

ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद बढ़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
Jammu

हुनर भरे हाथों में हथियार थमा रहा जैश, माता-पिता से उनकी औलादें छीनने की गंदी हरकत

8 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन।
Gorakhpur

बेटे की मौत पर टूट गए थे रणजीत बच्चन, पहना भगवा, लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज है नाम

8 फरवरी 2020

Onion sold in Wholesale market price 25 rupees kg in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

खुशखबर: थाली में फिर से लौटा प्याज, बेहद सस्ता हो गया आज, इतनी गिर चुकी है कीमत

8 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल पर पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यटकों को परेशान करते लपके
पर्यटकों को परेशान करते लपके - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पार्किंग में पर्यटक को सामान बेचने की कोशिश करते हॉकर
पार्किंग में पर्यटक को सामान बेचने की कोशिश करते हॉकर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के पश्चिमी गेट पर पर्यटको को जबरदस्ती सामान बेचने वालों को भगाता पुलिसकर्मी
ताजमहल के पश्चिमी गेट पर पर्यटको को जबरदस्ती सामान बेचने वालों को भगाता पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद और सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने डाला वोट

दिल्ली में चुनाव चल रहा है ऐसे में आम लोगों के साथ-साथ दिग्गजों ने भी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। वोट देने के लिए पोलिंग बूथ अपने परिवार के साथ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल नजर आए।

8 फरवरी 2020

poetry in parliament loksabha rajyasabha 6:10

Poetry in Parliament - सियासत की पंचायत में शेर-ओ-शायरी के पंच

8 फरवरी 2020

okcredit 0:15

OkCredit - डिजिटल इंडिया का डिजिटल उधार खाता

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020 1:09

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: शादी से पहले मतदान करने दूल्हे सहित पहुंची बरात

8 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा 1:15

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अलका लांबा ने 'आप' कार्यकर्ता को मारा थप्पड़, देखिए कैसे भड़कीं अलका लांबा

8 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited