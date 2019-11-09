Ayodhya Verdict: ब्रज में कायम भाईचारे की मिसाल, धर्मगुरु बोले- मजहब नहीं सिखाता, आपस में बैर रखना

{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धर्मगुरु ने की शांति बनाए रखने की अपील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में गश्त करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा के बाजार में चहल पहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोगों से वार्ता करते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंटोला की दो तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc6674b8ebc3e5b641390fc","slug":"people-presented-example-of-social-harmony-in-agra-over-ayodhya-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ayodhya Verdict: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद के संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पहुंचे डीएम और एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला