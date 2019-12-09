शहर चुनें

अनोखा विरोध: कलक्ट्रेट के बाहर 25 रुपये प्रति किलो बेचा प्याज, खरीदारों की उमड़ी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 12:00 AM IST
सस्ती कीमत पर प्याज बेचते समिति के सदस्य
सस्ती कीमत पर प्याज बेचते समिति के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महंगाई के मैदान में 100 का आंकड़ा पार कर लगे चुके प्याज का स्वाद गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग की थाली से गायब होता जा रहा है। आगरा में प्याज 80 से 100 रुपये प्रति किलो बिक रहा है। लगातार बढ़ती कीमतों के विरोध में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसजन संघर्ष समिति ने सोमवार को अनोखे अंदाज में प्रदर्शन किया।
सस्ती कीमत पर प्याज बेचते समिति के सदस्य
सस्ती कीमत पर प्याज बेचते समिति के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्याज
प्याज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्याज को खाते बंदर
प्याज को खाते बंदर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
