आखिर क्यों पीएम मोदी के नाम अपनी जमीन का बैनामा करना चाहती हैं बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी, तहसील में आए मामले ने वकीलों को चौंकाया!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 07:04 PM IST
बिट्टन देवी
बिट्टन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी जनपद में बुधवार को एक बुजुर्ग महिला अपना खेत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम पर करने के लिए तहसील पहुंची। प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पर खेत करने की बात पर वकील भी हैरान रह गए। बताया गया है कि महिला अपने बेटों से नाराज थी।
बिट्टन देवी
बिट्टन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तहसील पहुंची बिट्टन देवी
तहसील पहुंची बिट्टन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिट्टन देवी
बिट्टन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
मैनपुरी जिला मुख्यालय
मैनपुरी जिला मुख्यालय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
