आखिर क्यों पीएम मोदी के नाम अपनी जमीन का बैनामा करना चाहती हैं बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी, तहसील में आए मामले ने वकीलों को चौंकाया!

{"_id":"5fc7919e8ebc3e9bc03f683f","slug":"old-woman-wants-land-rsgistry-to-name-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिट्टन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc7919e8ebc3e9bc03f683f","slug":"old-woman-wants-land-rsgistry-to-name-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तहसील पहुंची बिट्टन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc7919e8ebc3e9bc03f683f","slug":"old-woman-wants-land-rsgistry-to-name-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिट्टन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc7919e8ebc3e9bc03f683f","slug":"old-woman-wants-land-rsgistry-to-name-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5fc7919e8ebc3e9bc03f683f","slug":"old-woman-wants-land-rsgistry-to-name-of-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी जिला मुख्यालय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला