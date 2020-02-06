शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Murder Of Cloth Businessman Police Will Made Ballistic Report For Evidence

हत्यारोपी 'बिगड़ैल रईसजादा' पर कसा पुलिस ने सबूतों का शिकंजा, पूरी हुई पिस्टल की जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 01:26 PM IST
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
1 of 6
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में कमला नगर के कपड़ा कारोबारी राहुल अग्रवाल की हत्या के 57 दिन बाद पुलिस ने कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। इसमें बिगड़ैल रईसजादा राजीव अग्रवाल मुख्य आरोपी है। विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला से मिली बैलेस्टिक परीक्षण रिपोर्ट को मुख्य साक्ष्य बनाया गया है। मुख्य गवाह राजीव के मौसेरा भाई मनीष को बनाया गया है। उसका मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने बयान पहले ही दर्ज हो चुका है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
ballistic report evidence murder of cloth businessman cloth merchant
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कल से बारिश की संभावना।
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में फिर बरसेंगे मेघ, कल से बारिश की संभावना, जानें कैसा रहेगा मौसम

6 फरवरी 2020

देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की बचपन की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कॉलेज में ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, हिंदुत्व के लगाव में घर छोड़ा, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

6 फरवरी 2020

समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस कन्नन गोपीनाथन व संदीप पांडेय
Lucknow

CAA: समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस अफसर गोपीनाथन, बोले- संविधान का हनन है नागरिकता संशोधन कानून

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिसने खदेड़ा।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: सरकारी संपत्ति का नुकसार करने वालों पर कसा शिकंजा, तीन पर 25-25 हजार का इनाम घोषित

6 फरवरी 2020

जफरयाब जीलानी, डॉ कल्बे सादिक, मौलाना खालिद
Lucknow

मस्जिद के लिए जमीन लेने पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड 24 को करेगा फैसला, धर्मगुरुओं ने कही ये बातें

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Harish rawat Support E Rickshaw drivers begging during protest in dehradun
Dehradun

देहरादून: ई रिक्शा संचालकों ने मांगी भीख, समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत, तस्वीरें...

6 फरवरी 2020

Driver saved many life in Gorakhpur after miscreants Stones pelted on roadways bus
Gorakhpur

यूपी: जनरथ बस पर बदमाशों का धावा, लूटने को बरसाईं ईंटें, ड्राइवर ने बचा लीं बहुत जिंदगियां

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
श्रीनगर मुठभेड़
Jammu

लेडी सिंघमः आतंकियों पर टूट पड़ीं संतो देवी, दो को किया ढेर, तीसरे को जिंदा दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

(फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेट्रो को लेकर CM योगी के दो बड़े ऐलान, देखें क्या होगा रूट, कहां-कहां बनेंगे स्टेशन?

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

6 फरवरी 2020

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

6 फरवरी 2020

पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशियों ने मांगी भारतीय नागरिकता
Gorakhpur

100 रुपये में भारतीय बन जाते थे ये पाकिस्तानी-बांग्लादेशी, कानून पास होते ही मांगी नागरिकता

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत, हादसे का मंजर देख हर कोई सिहर उठा, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

ट्रैफिक चालान से बचना है तो ये तरीका अपनाएं, न लाइसेंस चाहिए न आरसी...टेंशन फ्री होगी ड्राइविंग

6 फरवरी 2020

घटना होते ही मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सड़क हादसे में चार युवकों की हुई थी मौत, गांव में ही जलेगी चिता, विदेश से आएंगे सबके पिता

6 फरवरी 2020

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर जुटे चीनी नागरिक।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वायरस: नेपाल से आने वाले चीनी पर्यटकों की भारत में एंट्री पर रोक, नया वीजा भी नहीं

6 फरवरी 2020

हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
Gorakhpur

छेड़खानी होते ही हाइवे पर हिम्मत न दिखाती बहनें तो गोरखपुर में भी हो जाता 'हैदराबाद जैसा कांड'

6 फरवरी 2020

सोना
Gorakhpur

घर में सोना रखा है तो जरूर जाननी चाहिए आयकर की ये शर्त, वरना जब्त होना तय

6 फरवरी 2020

डाकघर में लोगों की लगी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

बैंकों का बड़ा नियम डाकघर में लागू, बचत खाता है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, वरना जुर्माना तय है

6 फरवरी 2020

maitree pushpa
Gorakhpur

वह प्रेमपत्र लिखता रहा, मैं करियर बना बैठी, मैत्रेयी पुष्पा के निजी जिंदगी पर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

6 फरवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 में गोरखपुर को मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें, रहने वाले गर्व करेंगे कि गोरखपुरी हैं

6 फरवरी 2020

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल का फाइल फोटो
राहुल का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या का आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या आरोपी राजीव
हत्या आरोपी राजीव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए केन्द्र सरकार और ट्रस्ट के बीच करार,ये होंगे राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अधिकार

बुधवार को पीएम मोदी ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए श्री रामजन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट का ऐलान किया. केंद्र की मोदी सरकार और श्री रामजन्म भूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के बीच एक करार हुआ है।

6 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:05

आखिर कैसे सनी लियोनी को मिले उनके पति डेनियल वेबर

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया 1:41

निर्भया के दोषियों के अलग- अलग फांसी के मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुक्रवार को सुनवाई

6 फरवरी 2020

ऑटो एक्सपो 1:10

ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में कोरोनावायरस की वजह से नहीं पहुंचा चीनी डेलिगेशन, एक्सपो में मास्क लगाए दिखे लोग

6 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 1:34

महाभियोग के आरोपों से डोनाल्ड ट्रंप बरी, लेकिन डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की अगुवाई में जांच रहेगी जारी

6 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited