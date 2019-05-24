शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पोस्टल बैलेट में हारे मुलायम, शिवपाल की विधानसभा से मिली बेरुखी ने कम किया जीत का अंतर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 11:47 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव
समाजवादी का गढ़ कहे जाने वाले मैनपुरी लोकसभा क्षेत्र में मुलायम को उनके कद के हिसाब से जीत नहीं मिली। भोगांव विधानसभा से लेकर पोस्टल बैलेट में नेताजी की हार हुई है। वहीं जसवंतनगर की बेरुखी से भी उनकी जीत का अंतर कम हुआ है।
 
mulayam singh yadav 2019 lok sabha elections lok sabha election result
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
मुलायम सिंह यादव
शिवपाल सिंह
शिवपाल और मुलायम
लोकसभा में मुलायम सिंह यादव ( फाइल फोटो)
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
