एमएलसी चुनाव: 20 साल पुराना शर्मा गुट का कब्जा खत्म, जीत के बाद डॉ. आकाश ने किया ये वादा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 12:05 AM IST
जीत के बाद विधान परिषद सदस्य डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
जीत के बाद विधान परिषद सदस्य डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्दलीय डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल ने आगरा खंड की शिक्षक विधान परिषद सीट जीत ली। उन्होंने भाजपा के डॉ. दिनेश चंद्र वशिष्ठ को दूसरी वरीयता की मतगणना में 2376 मतों से हराया। डॉ. आकाश को प्रथम वरीयता में 5798 और दूसरी वरीयता में 892 सहित कुल 6690 मत प्राप्त हुए। भाजपा प्रत्याशी को पहली व दूसरी वरीयता मिलाकर कुल 4314 मत मिले।
जीत के बाद विधान परिषद सदस्य डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
जीत के बाद विधान परिषद सदस्य डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आयुक्त अनिल कुमार ने डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल को हस्ताक्षर कर निर्वाचन प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान किया
आयुक्त अनिल कुमार ने डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल को हस्ताक्षर कर निर्वाचन प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ आकाश अग्रवाल
डॉ आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमएलसी चुनाव परिणाम: समर्थकों के साथ आकाश अग्रवाल
एमएलसी चुनाव परिणाम: समर्थकों के साथ आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चुनाव जीतने के बाद समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
चुनाव जीतने के बाद समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
