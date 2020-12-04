एमएलसी चुनाव: 20 साल पुराना शर्मा गुट का कब्जा खत्म, जीत के बाद डॉ. आकाश ने किया ये वादा

{"_id":"5fca7aa68ebc3ecf55755b3b","slug":"mlc-election-2020-dr-akash-agarwal-said-after-win-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0917\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0921\u0949. \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीत के बाद विधान परिषद सदस्य डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आयुक्त अनिल कुमार ने डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल को हस्ताक्षर कर निर्वाचन प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ आकाश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एमएलसी चुनाव परिणाम: समर्थकों के साथ आकाश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चुनाव जीतने के बाद समर्थकों के साथ डॉ. आकाश अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला