जेई हत्याकांड: चार दिन से अंधेरे में तीर चला रही पुलिस, अब तक ठोस सुराग नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 03:00 PM IST
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में बिजली विभाग के अवर अभियंता (जेई) प्रदीप कुमार की हत्या का खुलासा करने में नाकाम पुलिस कयास पर कयास लगाए जा रही। अब नया कयास यह है कि हो सकता है कि लूट का विरोध करने पर प्रदीप को गोली मारी गई हो। हालांकि इसमें भी कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। शुरू में पुलिस ने कहा था कि लूट नहीं, हत्या की कोई और वजह हो सकती है। 
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस के आला अधिकारी (फाइल)
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस के आला अधिकारी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवंगत प्रदीप कुमार के पुत्र व परिवारीजन
दिवंगत प्रदीप कुमार के पुत्र व परिवारीजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेई प्रदीप कुमार की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
जेई प्रदीप कुमार की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
