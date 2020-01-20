जेई हत्याकांड: चार दिन से अंधेरे में तीर चला रही पुलिस, अब तक ठोस सुराग नहीं

{"_id":"5e25710d8ebc3e4b41026edd","slug":"mathura-police-investigation-underway-in-je-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0920\u094b\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस के आला अधिकारी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिवंगत प्रदीप कुमार के पुत्र व परिवारीजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेई प्रदीप कुमार की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला