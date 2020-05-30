आंधी से ताजमहल में टूटी संगमरमर की जालियां, गेट हुआ टेढ़ा, अन्य स्मारकों में भी नुकसान

{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी से टूटी संगमरमर की जाली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी से ताजमहल परिसर में गिरे पेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मरियम टूम (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा स्मारक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed26e358ebc3e90591e557b","slug":"marble-windows-broken-in-the-taj-mahal-due-to-the-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u092e\u0930\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u0947\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी से स्मारक में हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला