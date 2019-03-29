{"_id":"5c9dcfe9bdec221461126054","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-reality-check-of-development-in-bah-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0939\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947, \u092a\u0917\u0921\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0902\u092b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीहड़ के रास्ते पर चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीहड़ में हैं ऐसी पगडंडियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाव से यमुना नदी पार करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर में नाव से यमुना पार करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीहड़ के कच्चे रास्ते
- फोटो : अमर उजाला