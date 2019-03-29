शहर चुनें

बीहड़ में दम तोड़ रहे विकास के वादे, पगडंडियों पर हांफ रही है जिंदगी, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 01:36 PM IST
बीहड़ के रास्ते पर चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी
1 of 5
बीहड़ के रास्ते पर चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वर्ष 1952 में पहले आम चुनाव हुए। तब से अब तक 68 साल हो गए। विकास के दावे तमाम हैं लेकिन बीहड़ में ये दावे दम तोड़ जाते हैं। यहां अभी भी कई गांव हैं, जहां सड़क नहीं है। नदियों पर पुल नहीं हैं। बरसात में इन रास्तों पर पानी भर जाता है। जिंदगी गांव में कैद हो जाती है। बीहड़ में बसा आगरा के बाह की यह तस्वीरें सच बयां कर रही हैं। 
बीहड़ के रास्ते पर चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी
बीहड़ के रास्ते पर चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीहड़ में हैं ऐसी पगडंडियां
बीहड़ में हैं ऐसी पगडंडियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाव से यमुना नदी पार करते लोग
नाव से यमुना नदी पार करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर में नाव से यमुना पार करते लोग
बटेश्वर में नाव से यमुना पार करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीहड़ के कच्चे रास्ते
बीहड़ के कच्चे रास्ते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
