{"_id":"5ca0c6a2bdec2214114a3a32","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-mathura-bjp-candidate-hema-malini-cut-wheat-crop-with-farmer-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0947\u092e\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथों में गेहूं का गट्ठर उठाएं हेमा मालिनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वोट मांगने गेहूं के खेत में पहुंचीं हेमा मालिनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गेहूं काटतीं हेमा मालिनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगवान की प्रतिमा के सामने प्रार्थना करतीं हेमा मालिनी (फाइल)
नामांकन के दौरान भाजपा उम्मीदवार हेमा मालिनी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला