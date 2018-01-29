बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कासगंज बवालः हिंसा की लपटों में मुर्दे भी बेचैन, 16 घंटे बाद नसीब हुई चिता की आग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 02:49 PM IST
कासगंज में फैली हिंसा की चिंगारी एक-एक कर शोलों को भड़का रही है। ऐसे में दहशत का आलम ये है जिंदा तो जिंदा मुर्दों को भी सुकून नहीं रहा है। कासगंज में शनिवार को मृत एक महिला का 16 घंटे बाद अंतिम संस्कार किया जा सका।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6ee7074f1c1b4e588b5754","slug":"kasganj-riot-last-rite-of-a-body-done-after-hours-16","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928, 16 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.