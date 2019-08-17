शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   janmashtami 2019 grand celebrations in mathura vrindavan

जन्माष्टमी पर रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाएंगे ब्रज के आठ हजार मंदिर, शुभ घड़ी में एक साथ होगा शंखनाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 12:46 PM IST
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
1 of 6
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या के दीपोत्सव, बरसाना के रंगोत्सव के बाद अब मथुरा में दिव्य और भव्य श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस बार भगवान के जन्मोत्सव की घड़ी पर पूरे ब्रज में एक साथ शंखनाद होगा। सभी आठ हजार मंदिरों को रंग-बिरेगी रोशनी से सजाया जाएगा। कान्हा के शहर में हर प्रवेश द्वार पर दूर-दराज से आने वाले भक्तों का स्वागत होगा। पुष्प वर्षा कराने की तैयारी भी सरकार कर रही है। सभी तीर्थों पर राधे-राधे की धूम रहेगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
janmashtami 2019 shri krishna janmashtami janmashtami shubh muhurat janmashtami celebrations
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

घर वापस आने पर बेटे को प्यार करता आनंद
Agra

पांच महीने बाद सऊदी अरब की 'कैद' से आजाद हुआ आनंद, वतन वापसी होने पर बताई आपबीती

17 अगस्त 2019

उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी
Agra

उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी, बीहड़ में बाढ़ का खतरा, यमुना में भी बढ़ रहा जल स्तर

17 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
snake in File child development project officer office ghumarwin bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

जब कार्यालय में फाइल के अंदर बैठा मिला सांप, उड़ गए सबके होश, मचा हड़कंप

17 अगस्त 2019

know about festival list of bhado month
Festivals

16 अगस्त से शुरू हो गया भादौ का महीना, जानें इस माह में कौन-कौन से हैं मुख्य त्योहार

16 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल' का गाना राधे राधे
Bollywood

'ड्रीम गर्ल' का पहला गाना 'राधे राधे' हुआ रिलीज, आयुष्मान और नुसरत ने अदाओं से जीता दिल

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

आरोपी की निशानदेही पर शव ढूंढती पुलिस
Gorakhpur

मर्यादा की सारी हदें लांघी, बेटी से दुष्कर्म के बाद सिर धड़ से किया अलग, फिर भी करता रहा हैवानियत

17 अगस्त 2019

heavy rain in himachal holiday declared in chamba and kangra red alert in himachal six districts
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बारिश का कहर, स्कूलों में हुई छुट्टी, छह जिलों में रेड अलर्ट जारी

17 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
तुषार व पवन (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

लखनऊः बहन राखी बांधने को कर रही थी इंतजार, घर पहुंचा भाई का शव तो चीख पड़ी और बोली...

17 अगस्त 2019

आजादी के नाम पर जान आफत में
Lucknow

आजादी के नाम पर इनकी हरकतों से आफत में पड़ी दूसरों की जान, इन तस्वीरों में देखें इनके कारनामे

17 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
दिल्ली में बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तीसरे दिन भी जारी है रुक-रुककर बारिश

17 अगस्त 2019

tihar video
Delhi NCR

PHOTOS: तिहाड़ में कैदियों का बनाया वीडियो वायरल, कभी चाय बनाते तो कभी भजन गाते आए नजर

17 अगस्त 2019

साक्षी महाराज ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर पर दिया बयान
Kanpur

भाजपा से निष्कासित दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए साक्षी महाराज

17 अगस्त 2019

बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहावना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः झमाझम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहावना, देखिए यह तस्वीरें

17 अगस्त 2019

भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की पहली पुण्यतिथिः उनकी जिंदगी के 6 राज, शादी की बात पर भरी सदन में दिया था जवाब

16 अगस्त 2019

सैफई में बच्ची से राखी बंधवाने के दौरान अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

इटावाः नए अवतार में दिखे अखिलेश यादव, मायावती-मोदी का किया जिक्र, इन मुद्दों पर सरकार पर किया हमला

17 अगस्त 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

धोनी ने पूरी की ट्रेनिंग, सुर्खियों में हैं माही की यह तस्वीरें, सच जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में इस तरह मनाया गया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नाचते और ढोल बजाते नजर आए पीएम मोदी के सांसद, तस्वीरों में देखें घाटी का नजारा

15 अगस्त 2019

ताजमहल परिसर में बारिश में भींगते पर्यटक
Agra

रिमझिम बारिश से सुधरी ताजनगरी की आबोहवा, खुशगवार मौसम का आनंद ले रहे पर्यटक

17 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी ने शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

रक्षाबंधन पर प्रियंका गांधी ने उड़ेला राहुल पर प्यार, शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीर जिसमें पहचानना मुश्किल

16 अगस्त 2019

मृतक की मां
Kanpur

पुलिस की कैद में युवक की मौत के बाद परिजनों ने काटा बवाल, छह घंटे में सात बार पथराव कई लोग हुए घायल

17 अगस्त 2019

अटलजी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

खाने के बेहद शौकीन थे अटलजी, हवाई जहाज से मंगवाते थे दूधिया बर्फी, इस दुकान की चाट भी रही पसंदीदा

16 अगस्त 2019

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शंखनाद के लिए की जा रही अपील
शंखनाद के लिए की जा रही अपील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

खास है पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी का भूटान दौरा, रुपे कार्ड लॉन्चिंग के साथ 10 समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिन के दौरे पर भूटान पहुंचे। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की इस भूटान यात्रा को दोनों देशों के बीच साझेदारी को मजबूत करने की दिशा में लगातार किए जा रहे प्रयास के रूप में देखा जा रहा है।

17 अगस्त 2019

ट्राई 2:02

टीवी चैनल के डिस्काउंट ऑफर पर ट्राई की नजर, अब ग्राहकों से मांगी राय

17 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 1:24

अरुण जेटली की हालत गंभीर, देर रात एम्स पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और अमित शाह

17 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 6:07

आजादी के बाद भी अपनी जिद के कारण आजाद नहीं हुई थीं ये रियासतें

17 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:13

अनुच्छेद 370 पर UNSC में पाकिस्तान को झटका, भारत की दो टूक- ये पूरी तरह हमारा आंतरिक मामला

16 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited