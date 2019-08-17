जन्माष्टमी पर रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाएंगे ब्रज के आठ हजार मंदिर, शुभ घड़ी में एक साथ होगा शंखनाद

{"_id":"5d57a92b8ebc3e89d62c919a","slug":"janmashtami-2019-grand-celebrations-in-mathura-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0902\u0917-\u092c\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0920 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0902\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शंखनाद के लिए की जा रही अपील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला