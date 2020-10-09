Hathras Case: सीएफआई के सदस्यों के संपर्कों को तलाश रहीं खुफिया एजेंसियां

{"_id":"5f7fe2ba8ebc3e1a242d2294","slug":"intelligence-agencies-searching-for-contacts-of-cfi-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Case: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
न्यायालय में पेश किए चारों संदिग्ध (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7fe2ba8ebc3e1a242d2294","slug":"intelligence-agencies-searching-for-contacts-of-cfi-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Case: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मथुरा न्यायालय परिसर में चारों संदिग्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7fe2ba8ebc3e1a242d2294","slug":"intelligence-agencies-searching-for-contacts-of-cfi-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Case: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस हिरासत में कोर्ट जाते चारों संदिग्ध
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7fe2ba8ebc3e1a242d2294","slug":"intelligence-agencies-searching-for-contacts-of-cfi-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Case: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चारों आरोपियों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7fe2ba8ebc3e1a242d2294","slug":"intelligence-agencies-searching-for-contacts-of-cfi-members","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hathras Case: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u092b\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चारों आरोपियों को मथुरा कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला